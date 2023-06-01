Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fresca on Addison, a vegan restaurant started by legendary Richmond restaurateur Jimmy Sneed, is under new ownership.

Sneed, the man behind The Frog and the Redneck, one of Richmond’s first “foodie” restaurants, and his daughter Jenna opened the vegan spot at 22 S. Addison St. in 2011. They ran it for 11 years, before selling the business to Angela and Rasool Al Hasani in 2021.

Simo Boudouaia, who was born in Morocco and raised in Italy, took over ownership of Fresca in April and has been busy getting to know his customers, many of whom expressed concerns that Boudouaia would change the menu’s vegan focus.

Fresca On Addison Where: 22 S. Addison St. Contact: (804) 359-8638 Instagram: @frescaonaddison Order online: Clover.com

“I haven’t changed the menu. I want to get to know the customers. They’re very loyal,” Boudouaia said.

“I see Fresca as a corner spot where families can come and eat. Everything is fresh, from the bread to the vegan burger. It’s all handmade,” Boudouaia said.

Boudouaia has kept Fresca’s menu mostly the same with customer favorites such as the black bean burger with cilantro vegan mayo, the lentil burger and the vegan chicken salad sandwich (all sandwiches $12), as well as soups, salads and vegan side dishes. Fresca also serves vegan tacos ($13 for 3) stuffed with avocado and hummus, curry vegetable, seitan asada and seitan BBQ. Seitan is a high-protein meat substitute made of wheat gluten.

The biggest addition to the menu is making use of the gas-fired pizza oven that Sneed installed.

“I started to make my own vegan and vegetarian pizza menu,” Boudouaia said.

New additions to the pizza menu include a vegan lovers, an Italian flag-inspired pizza with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and spinach, and a vegan pepperoni. Pizzas run $10.95 to $13.65. Boudouaia also added calzones to the menu.

The pizza dough is made fresh every night, as well as fresh whole wheat buns for the sandwiches. The biggest difference is that Boudouaia is bringing back regular cheese for some of the pizzas; vegan cheese can have a different texture and taste.

Drawing on his Italian and Moroccan heritage, Boudouaia said, “I am well versed in North African cuisine and Italian cooking, and fusing these flavors is simply amazing.”

Boudouaia grew up in Italy, where his dad ran a sandwich shop and moved to the U.S. when he was 23.

“Fresh food, authentic Italian food, that’s my specialty,” Boudouaia said.

The previous owners, the Al Hasani’s, were involved in several Richmond restaurants over the years. They owned Orexi Greek and Mediterranean Restaurant in Midlothian from 2016-18 and Carytown Gyro from 2018-22. They ran Fresca on Addison from 2021 until earlier this year, but ultimately decided to leave the restaurant industry after having their sixth child.

Originally trained as an aircraft engineer, Rasool Al Hasani moved to the U.S. from Iraq in 2013.

“The only job he could get was working in a kitchen,” Angela Al Hasani said.

But working in restaurants took its toll, and Angela said they decided to sell Fresca to have a better family life and work balance. Rasool Al Hasani is hoping to re-enter the aircraft engineering industry once his immigration status is finalized.

“The great thing about Fresca and what makes the food stand out is that everything is made from scratch. Nothing is purchased or ready made. The idea from the beginning is to have whole food ingredients — like a simple vegetarian and vegan patty made from whole foods and fresh vegetables,” Angela Al Hasani said. “It’s definitely a labor of love.”

Boudouaia said he is hoping to add some vegetarian dishes to the menu down the line, after learning what his customers respond to, as well as embark on renovations. In the fall and winter, he’s planning to add lasagna, pasta and stuffed vegetables to the menu, as well as special pizza nights. But for now, the focus is on fresh, homemade, vegan food.

“To me, Fresca means light and fresh. We take the time and dedication to make everything by hand,” Boudouaia said.

Fresca’s new hours are Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

PHOTOS: Fresca on Addison