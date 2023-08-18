Colleen Curran Living Editor Follow Colleen Curran Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gramophone, a new wine spot over two years in the making, is now open at 4827 Forest Hill Ave. in the same shopping center as The Outpost and Maldini’s.

Gramophone sells wine by the glass or bottle. The menu is small and well-sourced, with a French rose ($8 glass, $27 bottle), a California Chardonnay ($8.50 glass, $30 bottle) and a Malbec from Argentina served slightly chilled ($7 by the glass).

The menu also serves frozen concoctions such as frose ($9), a Spanish summer cocktail of Malbec and lemon lime soda ($9), and a white wine spritzer ($9), among others.

The wine is sourced from various vineyards and served under the Gramophone label.

Three friends — Arthur Grant, Justin Laughter and Chris Mayo — bonded over their love of wine and music to launch Gramophone. The trio were originally in a jazz band in high school.

Laughter is now a business attorney at Threshold Counsel with clients in the music industry such as local heavy metal band GWAR. Grant worked behind the bar at Acacia Mid-town and Lemaire. He has also been a liquor and wine rep.

Every year, Laughter and Grant attend the Grammys, where Laughter is a voting member of National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

That’s where the name — Gramophone — came from, Grant said.

Gramophone also aims to be a space for live music. A collapsible stage for singer-songwriters will be added later.

Right now, the 3,400-square-foot space contains several tables, a leather sofa and chairs, and a small bar. The vibe is chill and relaxed, with large, sweeping windows that overlook Forest Hill Avenue and Westover Hills Boulevard.

Gramophone is a winery that sources its wines from vineyards in France, Argentina and California.

“People can get confused, like, where’s your vineyard?” Grant said.

Grant’s family works in real estate and owns the building. It was planned to be a dry cleaners and then a rage room, but those plans never came to fruition, Grant said, and it has been vacant for several years.

The goal is for Gramophone is to become a neighborhood spot.

“I’m blown away by how supportive the community has been. Everyone who’s been coming in has said, ‘We live three blocks away.’ Or ‘we live two blocks away.’ We’re so glad you’re here.”

Gramophone is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and weekends from noon to 9 p.m.

PHOTOS: Gramophone Winery