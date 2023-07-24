Brunch and lunch are now on the menu at two Richmond hot spots, plus get ready for Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer to invade Richmond restaurants this week.

Odyssey adds Sunday brunch

Odyssey, the creative fish and seafood spot at 6619 Patterson Ave. from Alewife team Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe, has added Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brunch at Odyssey is similar to sister restaurant Alewife’s brunch, Catoe said.

“We do a biscuit sandwich every week and some type of pancake with topping. Last week, it was topped with plums, maple syrup and the pancake was stuffed with ricotta and brown sugar. It’s more entree-type food than breakfast,” Catoe said.

Here's a picture of the biscuit at Alewife, for reference:

The brunch menu also has seafood, oysters, shrimp and several other items from the dinner menu.

Odyssey is now open seven days a week with reservations available. Visit them online at www.odysseyrva.com.

Celladora to serve lunch 2 days a week

Celladora Wines, an intimate wine shop and restaurant in the Fan District, is adding lunch on Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m.

Chef Olivia Wilson, who has been overseeing Celladora’s pastry program, will be whipping up the menu and drawing on fresh, local produce from the Birdhouse Farmers Market every week. Past dishes have featured a yogurt pie with red rice salad, apricots and candied pecans ($18) and tomato toast with turmeric, black pepper milk bread and kewpie ($14). Cheese and charcuterie boards are also available ($20-$30) as well as other classic small menu offerings.

Seating will be at communal tables with a focus on vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free dishes. Chef Wilson also painted the interior mural at Celladora. Before that, she cooked at Metzger Bar & Butchery and helped launch Brenner Pass.

Celladora Wines, which has 15 seats and an inventive menu, was named one of Richmond Times Dispatch’s dining all-stars of 2022.

Hot Tomato Summer is July 24-30

Duke’s Mayo is teaming up with local Richmond restaurants for a weeklong celebration of tomatoes and Duke’s Mayonnaise.

Over 75 local restaurants are participating. Here is a sampling of dishes: fried green tomato BLT with Duke’s roasted jalapeno aioli and pimento on a soft baguette at Can Can Brasserie, local tomato corn pie loaded with Duke’s Mayo and fresh basil at Fat Rabbit Cakes, and even Duke’s Mayo ice cream and tomato watermelon sorbet at Ruby Scoop’s.

Duke’s first launched Hot Tomato Summer in Richmond in 2021 as a way to lend support to local Richmond restaurants after the pandemic.

In 2022, Duke’s added Greenville, South Carolina, to the celebration. This year, for the third year, Duke’s now has a total of four Southern cities participating.

Check out the Duke’s website for a full list of participating restaurants and “hot tomato” dishes at dukesmayo.com.

Buskey Cider hits pause on food concept

Buskey Cider has temporarily closed its in-house food truck Urban Myth Street Food.

It was a bit of a bumpy start. Buskey tapped Chef Will Leung-Richardson, formerly of the Kudzu RVA food truck, to launch the gluten-free, fusion menu at Urban Myth, but Leung-Richardson dropped out of the concept just days before launch in late April.

Chef Mike Lindsey, of Lillie Pearl and Buttermilk + Honey (plus several other restaurants), stepped in to help, dishing up fried chicken sandwiches and rice bowls but, ultimately, Buskey Cider hit pause earlier this month.

“Unfortunately after giving our food concept a few months to get traction, it’s clear we need to rework things to make it more sustainable,” Buskey Cider posted to Instagram.

Buskey Cider will be hosting dining pop-ups in the interim. Buskey Cider is located at 2910 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition.

