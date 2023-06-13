At Paix Espresso, Danny Hodge and Seth McDaniel have been traveling around Richmond since late February, pouring Americanos, cappuccinos and lattes to customers in Scott’s Addition, the Fan and Carytown, just to name a few.

“Our brand is to focus on the quality,” McDaniel, 23, said.

“We’re always looking for coffee that blows us away,” Hodge, 22, added.

Paix Espresso is a sleek, black mobile coffee cart that travels around town, like a pop-up. It serves specialty coffee that might be new to Richmond coffee drinkers, like Geisha Spirit, a blend from Colombia with a flavor profile of jasmine, fruit juice and rose water.

“We tend to look for coffees that are more floral, juicy and sweet. Those are the notes we look for. We’re always looking for something really unique that catches our eye,” Hodge said.

“The Geisha Spirit is one of the best coffees I’ve ever had. We serve it on espresso, which coffee shops rarely get to do,” Hodge said.

Hodge and McDaniel have over a decade of experience in coffee and met as baristas at Roastology on Cary Street. They left Roastology to launch their own coffee cart.

“This was a way to enter the coffee industry without major debt,” Seth McDaniel said.

Paix Espresso uses a La Marzocco Linea mini espresso machine, a mini model of the Italian commercial system. They use milk from Homestead Creamery, a dairy located near Roanoke, in the cappuccinos and lattes.

“It tastes the best. We want to offer the best drinks our customers can possibly get,” Hodge said.

Drinks at Paix Espresso run from $3 to $6. They also offer a seasonal drink; this summer, it is a Brazilian lemonade.

“We blend whole lemons with sweetened condensed milk and espresso. The result is a creamy lemonade espresso drink,” Hodge said.

The pair said that they named their fledgling coffee company after the French word for peace.

“We wanted to bring a light to the neighborhood. A peaceful environment,” McDaniel said.

The two are planning a brick-and-mortar location for Paix Espresso, which is coming much sooner than they thought. Originally, they thought they would start roasting in about a year, then open a brick-and-mortar a few years after that.

But now, thanks to a lucky opportunity, they are hoping to launch the Paix Espresso brick-and-mortar location by the end of August or early September. Although they are not able to offer any details yet, they will be roasting at the new permanent location.

“We’re really enjoying the face-to-face interaction with our customers,” McDaniels said. “It’s a more personable experience.”

Paix Espresso lists upcoming pop-up locations at paixrva.com and on its Instagram page @paixrva. Next up, Paix Espresso will be at the FIELD floral’s market at 311 W. Broad St. on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

