Paix Espresso, the mobile coffee cart from 23-year-old founders Danny Hodge and Seth McDaniel, is opening a brick-and-mortar coffee shop and roastery at 407 N. Cleveland St. in the Museum District.

“It’s going to be a fun, French-style café,” McDaniel said.

Hodge and McDaniel have been traveling around Richmond since late February, pouring Americanos, cappuccinos and lattes from their mobile coffee cart to customers in the Fan, Scott's Addition and Carytown.

When they held a pop-up at Rexco vintage shop in the Museum District, they struck up a friendship with the one of the owners, Ryan Shamblin, and found a permanent home.

“Vintage clothing and coffee. It’s a perfect match,” Shamblin said. “Their customers are our customers.”

The spaces will be shared, with Rexco on one side of the building and Paix Espresso on the other.

Hodge and McDaniel are doing the build-out themselves with lots of help from YouTube tutorials. The Paix coffee cart, which Hodge also built himself, will become the main bar in the space. Paix will also have a few café tables and chairs, as well as a back patio with seating.

Paix Espresso will be serving a menu of lattes, cappuccinos, cortados, espresso and a seasonal espresso drink, such as a Brazilian lemonade blended with sweetened condensed milk and espresso. Most espresso drinks are priced from $3 to $6.

A new addition will be pour over coffee, which they weren’t able to do on the cart. The Museum District location will be offering three single origin coffees on the bar.

“It’s a more manual style of pouring coffee. It’s a slow process coffee. We hand grind the beans ourselves and brew it by hand with kettles,” McDaniel said.

Paix serves specialty coffee that might be new to Richmond coffee drinkers, like Geisha Spirit, a blend from Colombia with a flavor profile of jasmine, fruit juice and rose water.

“We tend to look for coffees that are more floral, juicy and sweet. Those are the notes we look for. We’re always looking for something really unique that catches our eye,” Hodge said.

Starting in October, Paix will start roasting its own beans, using a Diedrich 2.5 kilo roaster which will allow them to roast up to five pounds at a time.

The biggest challenge of starting their fledging business, Hodge said, was “getting the cart out every day. Setting it up and then breaking it down daily." They’re both looking forward to having one home with permanent hours.

They said they may still host the occasional pop-up, but they’re looking forward to putting down roots and having a place where people can expect them and rely on the coffee.

“The reason why we started this in the first place is that specialty coffee in Richmond could go to the next level. Blanchard’s is one of the only other places that’s doing the style of coffee that we enjoy. We still feel like it could be pushed to another level,” McDaniel said. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to focus on our sourcing and the roasting.”

Paix plans to continue to source its coffee from Columbia and Ethiopia, as well as newer origins from places like Panama. They will be looking for coffees that are light, fruity and juice-like, “which is the kind of coffee we love,” McDaniel said.

They saw a huge response from “fruity” coffees, like the Geisha Spirit, which they sold on the cart.

“People were blown away by it. That’s the reaction we want with our coffee. For people to be like, ‘Oh this doesn’t taste like the coffee I’ve had my entire life,’” McDaniel said. “That’s our whole approach to coffee.”

Hodge and McDaniel met as baristas at Roastology on Cary Street. They left Roastology to launch their own coffee cart as a way to enter the coffee industry without major debt.

Now, the brick-and-mortar Paix Espresso is set to open Sept. 1. Hours will be Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We both dreamed of this happening. It’s really surreal,” McDaniel said.

“It’s a huge dream come true,” Hodge said.