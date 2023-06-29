The latest venture from Lindsey Food Group, Rams House Bar + Kitchen (2035 W. Broad St. https://www.ramshouserva.com/) officially opened on Wednesday, in the former home of Pies and Pints. The name pays homage to VCU and chef/co-owner Mike Lindsey’s goal was to create a themed space for fans, students and graduates to feel at home. To that end, you’ll find lots of black and gold in the decor and a menu with 36 beer taps, pizza, wings, sliders and cocktails. We are already predicting long lines for basketball season.
Smoke & Barrel takes over Lady N’awlins space
Smoke & Barrel: Kitchen and Bar is coming to the old Lady N’awlins space (2329 W. Main St.). Kevin Sheffield, a longtime New York Deli bartender whose won multiple bartending awards has taken over the space along with partners Joe Hadad and Jordan Noble. For now, we know the building has been renovated and they are hoping to open in August with elevated food and craft cocktails.
Taco Bamba, a Northern Virginia-based taco chain, will be opening a Richmond location at Willow Lawn with a full bar and patio in 2024. The restaurant group is known for creative, fresh menu items that reflect chef and owner Victor Albisu’s Latin and Peruvian roots as well as his time working in upscale French, Latin American and American restaurants. Diners pack in for traditional Mexican tacos, “tacos nuestros” that have more distinctive flavors, giant “super tortas” sandwiches and other creative dishes that can often vary by location. We can’t wait to see what’s on the Richmond menu.
If you’ve enjoyed an heirloom tomato at any Richmond restaurant, it probably came from Village Garden. This small biodynamic farm grows over 300 varieties of tomatoes each year and is celebrating them by partnering with area restaurants to host a dinner series for the third summer in a row.
The list of twenty different dinners and events in partnership with Barboursville Vineyards kicked off with a dinner at Shagbark on June 26 and runs through Aug. 16. Highlights include a tomato jubilee at the village garden farm on July 16, an already sold-out dinner at Lemaire on August 10, and dinners The Roosevelt, Penny’s Wine Shop, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and more. Each restaurant sells tickets individually—for a full schedule and details, visit @summersuppersomm on Instagram.
Richmond area restaurants opened in 2023
Burtons Grill & Bar
Ellie's Hot Dogs & Ice Cream
Click A Wine Spot
The Queen’s Tea Room
Smashed RVA
Shake Shack
Luxe New American Bar & Grill
Slurp!
Slay Burgers
Mariscos Mazatlan
Eggs Up Grill
Seafood Palace Fat Boy boil
A Taste of Nostalgia
88 Street Food
Acacia Midtown
Odyssey
Lost Letter RVA
Stanley's
Hibachi House
Main St. Dragon
Nokoribi
Urban Myth Street Food
Revel Market & Bar
Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen
Brick House Diner
Mayu Sushi & Thai
Wok This Way
Boiling Crab Richmond
Torchy's Tacos
Raising Cane's
ChefSuite
BigWife's
La Fogata
Grit Coffee
The Brass Tap
Penny's Wine Shop
A.M. Kitchen Company
Verseau Bistro
Chic'n & Beer
Bar West
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge
Soul N’ Vinegar
Wong's Tacos
Elegant Cuizines
Rio Grande Tex-Mex Grill
Mi Casita Restaurant
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
Suzy Sno
Diablo Doughnuts RVA
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
