Rams House Bar + Kitchen opens

The latest venture from Lindsey Food Group, Rams House Bar + Kitchen (2035 W. Broad St. https://www.ramshouserva.com/) officially opened on Wednesday, in the former home of Pies and Pints. The name pays homage to VCU and chef/co-owner Mike Lindsey’s goal was to create a themed space for fans, students and graduates to feel at home. To that end, you’ll find lots of black and gold in the decor and a menu with 36 beer taps, pizza, wings, sliders and cocktails. We are already predicting long lines for basketball season.

Smoke & Barrel takes over Lady N’awlins space

Smoke & Barrel: Kitchen and Bar is coming to the old Lady N’awlins space (2329 W. Main St.). Kevin Sheffield, a longtime New York Deli bartender whose won multiple bartending awards has taken over the space along with partners Joe Hadad and Jordan Noble. For now, we know the building has been renovated and they are hoping to open in August with elevated food and craft cocktails.

Taco Bamba announces Willow Lawn location

Taco Bamba, a Northern Virginia-based taco chain, will be opening a Richmond location at Willow Lawn with a full bar and patio in 2024. The restaurant group is known for creative, fresh menu items that reflect chef and owner Victor Albisu’s Latin and Peruvian roots as well as his time working in upscale French, Latin American and American restaurants. Diners pack in for traditional Mexican tacos, “tacos nuestros” that have more distinctive flavors, giant “super tortas” sandwiches and other creative dishes that can often vary by location. We can’t wait to see what’s on the Richmond menu.

Summer Supper Somm dinner series returns

If you’ve enjoyed an heirloom tomato at any Richmond restaurant, it probably came from Village Garden. This small biodynamic farm grows over 300 varieties of tomatoes each year and is celebrating them by partnering with area restaurants to host a dinner series for the third summer in a row.

The list of twenty different dinners and events in partnership with Barboursville Vineyards kicked off with a dinner at Shagbark on June 26 and runs through Aug. 16. Highlights include a tomato jubilee at the village garden farm on July 16, an already sold-out dinner at Lemaire on August 10, and dinners The Roosevelt, Penny’s Wine Shop, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and more. Each restaurant sells tickets individually—for a full schedule and details, visit @summersuppersomm on Instagram.

Richmond area restaurants opened in 2023 Burtons Grill & Bar Ellie's Hot Dogs & Ice Cream Click A Wine Spot The Queen’s Tea Room Smashed RVA Shake Shack Luxe New American Bar & Grill Slurp! Slay Burgers Mariscos Mazatlan Eggs Up Grill Seafood Palace Fat Boy boil A Taste of Nostalgia 88 Street Food Acacia Midtown Odyssey Lost Letter RVA Stanley's Hibachi House Main St. Dragon Nokoribi Urban Myth Street Food Revel Market & Bar Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen Brick House Diner Mayu Sushi & Thai Wok This Way Boiling Crab Richmond Torchy's Tacos Raising Cane's ChefSuite BigWife's La Fogata Grit Coffee The Brass Tap Penny's Wine Shop A.M. Kitchen Company Verseau Bistro Chic'n & Beer Bar West Sidecar Cocktail Lounge Soul N’ Vinegar Wong's Tacos Elegant Cuizines Rio Grande Tex-Mex Grill Mi Casita Restaurant Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Suzy Sno Diablo Doughnuts RVA Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams