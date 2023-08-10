Red Hibachi & Beer, a fast casual takeout restaurant from the owner of Pig & Brew, is now open in Manchester at 1011 Hull Street.

The fast-casual spot serves hibachi rice or noodle bowls topped with chicken, steak, shrimp and house-made sauces such as soy ginger, wasabi and yum yum. Most bowls run $11-$26.

Lamarr Johnson, owner of Pig & Brew, launched the Manchester restaurant with Juan Wilson, the former owner of Main Stage and Plush lounge, and Clayton Navarre, the former owner of Poor Boys of RVA on Lombardy.

Red Hibachi & Beer opened last week, a few doors down from Johnson’s barbecue spot Pig & Brew.

“When I first opened Pig & Brew, I saw a vision of what was going to happen, the growth and the culture of the area,” Johnson said.

“There were no new restaurants when I opened Pig & Brew in 2018. I felt like it was a food desert,” Johnson, who grew up in Richmond and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, said. “I feel like Manchester has really blossomed. I wanted to bring a new kind of cuisine that Manchester didn’t have.”

While Red Hibachi has only been open for a week, it’s already seeing a brisk business. The favorite dish, according to Johnson, has been the chicken and shrimp, with soy ginger, teriyaki or yum yum sauce. Red Hibachi is mostly take-out only, with a few seating options for dine in.

Red Hibachi operates on a cashless system, where visitors can order at two computer screen kiosks or one cashier, who takes cards only. Red Hibachi will be lauching Uber Easts, Door Dash and GrubHub soon, as well as a website.

"I'm a serial entrepreneur. I wanted to keep the business in Manchester," Johnson said. "I employ people from the community. With the support of the community, I give back to the same community."

Johnson is also planning another restaurant soon, although he couldn't share details yet.

Johnson also operates the Dreamers Academy Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to create opportunities for economically disadvantaged students. On Aug. 25, the nonprofit will be giving away 40,000 pounds of Froot Loops at The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“My philosophy is that if the community supports me, I need to give back and support the community. My background is in helping the underserved,” Johnson said.

Red Hibachi & Beer is open at 1011 Hull St. in Manchester on Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Top five weekend events: Richmond Jazz Festival, Carytown Watermelon Festival Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Carytown Watermelon Festival Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton JamPacked Craft Beer & Music Festival RVA Rapper's Delight