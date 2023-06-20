Richmond is the No. 1 burger city in America, according to a recent report from Clever, a real estate data company.

It’s a surprise to us too, but here’s what they say:

Richmond boasts 26.9% more burger restaurants than the average city in the study, with 11.4 burger restaurants per 100,000 residents. In contrast, Dallas has the fewest burger restaurants per 100,000 residents (4.1).

American-style restaurants are 21.5% more prevalent in Richmond than the average city in the study, with 10.6 per 100,000 residents.

Richmond's burger passion score is 87.2 out of 100, calculated from the popularity of 13 burger-related search Google terms such as "hamburger," "Big Mac," and "burger near me." Burger passion is 11.4% higher in Richmond compared to the average score of 78.2 among cities in the study.

The best burgers in Richmond, according to the study, can be found at Beauvine Burger Concept and Boulevard Burger & Brew with the highest and most user reviews on places like Google and Yelp.

The city with the most burger passion is Detroit (100), while New York City residents are the least passionate (65.8).

Sources for the study include Yelp, Numbeo, Google Trends, the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and Clever’s commissioned study of 1,000 Americans who were asked to identify five cities that they thought had the best burger scenes.

Richmond is also the No. 2 city for black bean burgers, No. 8 city for whoppers, and No. 10 for veggie burgers based on Google Trends searches.

Although Richmond is the best burger city, it's still very underrated. In a survey of 1,000 Americans, only 4.3% of respondents identified Richmond as one of the top five burger cities in America.

In case you were wondering, Americans think the best burgers are in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento.

Besides Richmond, the top five burger cities, according to the Clever study, are: Milwaukee, Wisc., Denver, Colo., Oklahoma City, Okla., and Louisville, Ky.

You can vote for this year’s best burger in town when voting opens for The Best contest on July 11.

What’s your favorite place to get a burger? Share your suggestions in the comments section.