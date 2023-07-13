Lily Fasil’s sister, Aida, dressed in flowy white garb, presides over the ceremonial preparation of the coffee on Sunday mornings. She sits behind her pulpit in the light-filled studio at Buna Kurs, Fasil’s Ethiopian breakfast cafe in Jackson Ward, as those in attendance form an attentive circle around her.

Viridescent beans are methodically roasted on a cast-iron pan, crushed into a powder, and steeped in a slender clay vessel called a “jebena.” The enchanting aromas meld with incense burning in the backdrop. Conversations between complete strangers are exchanged. And a communal bowl of popcorn is passed around the room.

The sacred buna ceremony has a meditative, soul-affirming quality to it, but not in the religious sense. “It’s just an Ethiopian thing,” says Fasil, a first-generation immigrant from Addis. For her and other children of the motherland, coffee is a birthright they are proud to uphold. “The togetherness is what coffee is for us.”

The ceremony, traditionally an hourlong affair convened by Ethiopian families at the end of every communal gathering, progresses in three rounds. The first is known in Amharic as “abol.” Two more follow, during which the brew gradually wanes in strength and boldness.

It’s customary, though, to save the fullest-bodied batch for honored guests, for whom this entire show of hospitality has been orchestrated. At Fasil’s cafe, that coveted first sip goes to any person lucky enough to snag a front-row seat to the caffeine-fueled action.

Buna Kurs takes its name from the assortment of light noshes served during the ceremony. Independently, however, the words “buna” and “kurs” also mean “coffee” and “breakfast,” two hallmarks of Ethiopian cuisine that the cafe specializes in.

As much of a hub for Ethiopian culinary traditions as the place has become, this wasn’t Fasil’s initial plan. Like her dad, a renowned painter in Washington, D.C., she’s always loved art, especially photography. The Virginia Commonwealth University grad had spent years, after moving back to Richmond in 2016, working a boring desk job, waiting tables, doing retail and driving for Uber. And she was desperate for a creative outlet.

The plan, which Fasil, a first-time business owner, finally hatched during the pandemic, was to open a multipurpose studio space for independent artists like herself. To help the business stand out, Aida persuaded her to incorporate elements of their culture, through the addition of a small cafe.

Equipped with a back studio, the former Saadia’s Juicebox location felt like the perfect fit. Yet, since Buna Kurs opened in October 2022, the gravitational pull has all but shifted toward the front of the house, thanks to the popularity of the cafe. What began as a side project has become the main attraction.

The Buna Kurs menu is, as Fasil likes to call it, “unapologetically Ethiopian,” featuring breakfast fare that one would ordinarily have to trek all the way to the D.C. area to find. In addition to coffee beans flown in from Yirgacheffe, the cafe sources many key ingredients – spices, flours, breads – from Ethiopia.

Fasil, having never worked in a kitchen or owned a restaurant before, tries to downplay her food as little more than common dishes that any Ethiopian household would know how to cook. However true that might be, the dishes are uncommonly good – and, at least for the rest of us, a revelation.

What is markedly different about the Ethiopian breakfast canon is the spectrum of flavors, set at a frequency with which the basic Western palate has never been attuned. A rush of sensations, unlike any you’ve probably experienced before, accompanies Fasil’s cooking.

Most of it is brought to life by the mother of all spice blends, berbere. It’s a mix of dried red peppers, ginger and vivid spices that mimics the reddish look of paprika but has a far smokier, spicier profile.

Swirled with olive oil, a sultry infusion of berbere is brushed onto the cratered surface of a spongy, two-layered crepe cake made from sourdough teff batter ($6.50). This creates a yin-yang effect with a dark orange tint on top and a pristine base of griddled, ivory-colored crepe on bottom.

Uneven pieces of injera are stained in berbere-rich ragu, which elevates the tanginess of the fermented grain bread with boldness and a bit of heat – and which, given its use of tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices, is not wildly dissimilar to Indian bhuna masala. Fasil serves the saucy bread alongside garlicky, heavily-seasoned eggs and a fluffy mound of bulgur wheat, cajoled with sauteed onions and cardamom-scented butter – a quintessential combination at her family’s breakfast table ($15.50).

“Those three (dishes) come together,” the Buna Kurs owner says. “When an Ethiopian walks in here, they know.”

Even the chechebsa ($9.50), the closest thing here to flapjacks, gets a dose of berbere. Just enough of it to wake you out of whatever nostalgic trance one might slip into while partaking in this plate of broken pancake pieces, lavished in a sweet, sticky mess of honey and clarified butter.

Mitmita, a fruity mix of chiles that packs even more of a punch than berbere, is employed for a light, vinegary dressing that steadily ignites a cool tomato salad ($5.50). The heat level crescendos, slicing through the freshness of the diced tomatoes and red onions without searing anyone’s tongue off. Fresh, fiery and flavorful, the dish would fit right into a lineup of Korean-style banchan.

Another essential heating agent? Fresh jalapeños. Like the ones that Fasil minces up with garlic and tomatoes, scatters among squiggly injera strips and tosses around in olive oil and, of course, a twinge of berbere, yielding a bright, bready salad in proximity to a panzanella or fattoush ($6).

As the star of the Buna Kurs menu, breakfast is served all day. But those who plan to linger, particularly now that Fasil has extended the closing time from 3 to 6 p.m., can also sample the cafe’s less-publicized lunch offerings.

Swaddled in a big injera blanket is a top-notch shiro ($16.50), a thick, creamy, luscious chickpea flour stew, the color and consistency of smooth peanut butter. Its flavors waver between charmingly nutty and, at times, slyly spicy.

Also blanketed by injera, the Ethiopian half-sibling of beef goulash, known as “awaze tibs” ($19.50), is made by cooking down the whole gamut of aromatics – onions, tomatoes, garlic, jalapeño and berbere – into a profoundly rich simmer sauce. Though the salt could be scaled back, it’s an otherwise refined plate of food.

The success of the cafe, one of the best spots to open in this town in the past year, has taken Fasil by surprise. The Buna Kurs owner never expected that food, not fine art, would be the focus of her new business venture.

Even so, in bringing the influences of her native country to her newfound home in Richmond and introducing folks to traditions like the coffee ceremony, she still finds herself fulfilling her inner artistic desire to share different forms of culture with the world.

“Our father always wanted us to complete at least high school in Ethiopia so we knew our culture,” says Fasil, who came to the United States after turning 21. “That culture was instilled in us.”

And now, at 34, she gets to instill it in others. “In a way, that’s art, too,” she says, reflectively.

