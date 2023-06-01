Get ready, burger fans. The Richmond area’s first
Shake Shack has set an opening date: June 9 at 11 a.m.
The popular fast-casual burger chain is in the recently renovated Willow Place Shopping Center at 5400 W. Broad St., across from Target and Barnes & Noble.
The Shack will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The restaurant will have 3,200 square feet of interior space and 1,200 square feet of exterior space, including a drive-thru, which is unusual as the New York-based chain has only a few restaurants with drive-thrus.
Shake Shack is a popular burger chain, described as a modern-day roadside burger stand serving classic burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and shakes.
Shake Shack also recently introduced the Veggie Shack, a Shack-made veggie burger with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro and quinoa and topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles and ShackSauce.
Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart inside New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 and moved to a brick-and-mortar spot inside the park in 2004. The chain has more than 300 locations in U.S. states and the District of Columbia and more than 160 international locations.
In 2023, Shake Shack expects to open approximately 40 new locations, 10 to 15 of which will be drive-thrus.
The Shack will be donating $1 for every sandwich sold at the Willow Place Shack on June 9 to Kids Run RVA, a program created by Sports Backers to promote physical activity to youth across the Richmond region.
The Willow Place Shopping Center will also be adding an as-yet-unnamed grocery store and a HomeGoods.
This will be Shake Shack’s fifth location in Virginia — three are in Northern Virginia and one opened in Virginia Beach in 2019.
Richmond area restaurants opened in 2023
Luxe New American Bar & Grill
Luxe New American Bar & Grill, a new fine dining concept, is now open at 1331 E. Cary St., next door to Siné Irish Pub in Shockoe Slip.
Slurp!
Slurp!, a ramen and noodle restaurant from The Jasper team, is now open in Union Hill at 2416 Jefferson Ave.
Slay Burgers
At Slay Burgers, the new smash burger take out spot at 22 W. Brookland Park Boulevard: The Big Ounce burger, a double smash burger with cheese, onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce.
Mariscos Mazatlan
The general manager of Mariscos Mazatlan is Julio Galeana.
Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill is now open at 12050 Southshore Pointe Drive in the Southshore Shops off Hull Street Road in Midlothian.
Seafood Palace Fat Boy boil
Seafood Palace VA has opened on the weekends at 302 Halifax St. in Petersburg. Pictured here is the Fat Boy Boil with white sauce.
A Taste of Nostalgia
Lovers of cereal can get their fix with over 30 varieties at A Taste of Nostalgia (1420 N. Parham Road) in Regency mall.
88 Street Food
Popular drinks, including matcha milk tea, fruit tea and Vietnamese coffee are also on the menu.
Acacia Midtown
Acacia Midtown opened its new location at Libbie Mill-Midtown with high ceilings, basket chandeliers, and its signature dishes at
2363-105 Roux St.
Odyssey
Odyssey, the eagerly anticipated seafood restaurant from the Alewife team, opened at 6619 Patterson Ave.
Lost Letter RVA
The front room of the Scott’s Addition restaurant had been converted into
Lost Letter, an “Easy Italian” restaurant. 2939 W. Clay St.
Stanley's
Stanley's, a Philly-inspired hoagie spot, recently opened in the former home of Robin Inn at 2601 Park Ave.
Hibachi House
The owners of Hibachi Box have opened Hibachi House at 3456 Lauderdale Drive in the Shops at Wellesley.
Main St. Dragon
Main St. Dragon opened in the former Foo Dog space at 1537 W. Main St. with much of the same staff, new dishes and lower prices.
Nokoribi
Nokoribi, a Japanese pub inspired yakitori, is now open in The Veil Brewing Co.'s new taproom at 1509 Belleville St. in Scott's Addition. Nokoribi comes from the owners of Longoven.
Urban Myth Street Food
A rice bowl with bulgogi beef and chicken skewers are among the offerings of Buskey Cider's new food truck, Urban Myth Street Food.
Revel Market & Bar
Revel Market & Bar from Julep’s rolls into North Side at 6223 Lakeside Ave. with tapas and craft cocktails.
Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen
Genova's Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen opened at 723 Buford Road in Bon Air on April 19, 2023. This is the newest venture from the owners of Casa Italiana and Pizza Express, over 4 years in the making.
Brick House Diner
Brick House Diner opened in the former Kitchen 64 space at 3336 Arthur Ashe Blvd.
Mayu Sushi & Thai
Thai Diner Too, the Carytown mainstay at 3028 W. Cary St., has rebranded at Mayu Sushi & Thai.
Wok This Way
Wok This Way Asian street food is now open at 13 W. Broad St.
Boiling Crab Richmond
The Boiling Crab Richmond is now to open at 2053 W. Broad St., Richmond, in March 2023. The Orange County, California-based chain has 25 locations in the U.S., as well as Australia, China, and Saudi Arabia. The Richmond location was previously Cornerstone Cigar Bar.
Torchy's Tacos
Torchy’s Tacos opened two locations the Richmond area this year, one in Short Pump at 11120 W. Broad St., another in Carytown Exchange at 3510 W. Cary St., Suite C110, with a third on the way in Chesterfield.
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s opened its second area location at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. More locations are on the way, including 6921 Lake Harbour Drive in Midlothian and 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway.
ChefSuite
ChefSuite, new ghost kitchen and virtual food hall, is now open 4711 W. Broad St. The space launched with three restaurants: Latin Quarter Kitchen, A Pinch of Sugar and On A Roll Italian Subs. Each restaurant is available for pickup or delivery.
BigWife's
BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese brick-and-mortar shop is now open at 1017A N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott's Addition.
La Fogata
La Fogata Coffee & Grill (6006 W. Broad St.) is a new restaurant concept attached to El Rey Latino market.
Grit Coffee
Grit Coffee is now open on the ground floor of The Otis, the new mixed-use development at 1621 Roseneath Road in Scott's Addition.
The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap opened in Libbie Mill at 4901 Libbie Mill E Blvd Suite 100. It has a focus on beer with 60 beers on tap, plus 20 bottled beverages.
Penny's Wine Shop
Penny's Wine Shop opened a retail space and restaurant at 405 Brook Road. Pictured here: Korean beef short rib with sweet potatoes, scallions and sesame seeds.
A.M. Kitchen Company
A.M. Kitchen Company opened on the VCU campus at 815 W. Cary St. It serves menus from six different restaurants including Da Best Damn Breakfast, Breakfast Chick, Flapjack Hut, Bite Me, Mr. Beast Burger and Pardon My Cheesesteak, all under one roof.
Verseau Bistro
The owner of Say Cheese...cake! has opened Verseau Bistro at Stony Point Fashion Park.
Chic'n & Beer
Located in the former home of Brewhouse (1800 W. Main St.) in Shockoe Bottom, Chic'n & Beer's menu features chicken wings with eight different sauce options, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, biscuits and Cajun-style sides.
Bar West
Cocodrilo (5811 Grove Ave.) revamped and changed its concept to Bar West, a more approachable, neighborhood concept with a bigger bar program and casual eats that draw in more everyday diners.
Sidecar Cocktail Lounge
A new cocktail lounge concept and rum bar opened in Midlothian at
3730 Winterfield Road, Suite 200.
Soul N’ Vinegar
Michelle Parish and William Rimell are with Soul N’ Vinegar offer grab-and-go soul food in Church Hill at 2910 Q St.
Wong's Tacos
Wong's Tacos opened in the Winterfield Shopping Center in Midlothian next to Triple Crossing Brewery at 1106 Winterfield Crossing.
Elegant Cuizines
Elegant Cuizines serves Theresa Headen’s West African creations at
415 W. Grace St.
Rio Grande Tex-Mex Grill
Rio Grande Tex-Mex Grill opened at 10445 Midlothian Turnpike with fresh homemade flour tortillas.
Mi Casita Restaurant
Mi Casita Restaurant opened at 2606B Broad Rock Blvd.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. opened its second Richmond-area location in Short Pump in the Greengate Shopping Center, 12171-C W. Broad St.
Suzy Sno
Suzy Sno's new location in Carytown at 3423 W. Cary St. is now open.
Diablo Doughnuts RVA
Diablo Doughnuts RVA, located at 1090 Virginia Center Parkway, Suite 105, in Glen Allen, hosted its grand opening Feb. 11.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Ice Cream in Carytown at 3500 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
