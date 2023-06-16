KavaClub, Richmond’s first kava bar, was set to open in May. Then the Richmond City Health Department denied its permit.

KavaClub still isn’t open.

Kava is an herbal drink, that has been used for centuries in the South Pacific. The root of the plant is used to produce a drink with sedative effects. At its peak, kava drinkers typically feel blissful and relaxed, but still aware

But kava as a drink is mostly unknown in Richmond. And KavaClub would be the first kava bar in the city.

For the past 14 months, Fred Bryant Jr. has been busy preparing KavaClub at 1529 W. Main St. in the former Canon & Draw Brewing Co. spot. Bryant, DJ Lee, Bram Crow-Getty and Keri Gray co-founded KavaClub. Almost one million dollars have been invested in the project, with plans to launch four more locations.

But in late March, KavaClub received notice that its permit was denied by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

The main issue in question appears to be: Is kava a food? Or is kava an additive?

Kava is legal in Virginia and not regulated…in any state in the U.S.

KavaClub will be following the traditional preparation of kava, where the root is ground and mixed with cold water then served cold.

KavaClub is not adding an extract, oil or essence to existing beverages, KavaClub said in a presentation to the Virginia Department of Health. The kava is a natural cold tea. It is not an additive in any common-sense use of the word, KavaClub said.

But RHHD disagreed. It said, “Water is a food pursuant to §12 VAC5-421-10 of the Regulations. The addition of kava and kratom to the food, affecting the characteristics of the food, water in this case, would make kava and kratom food additives pursuant to §112 VAC5-421-10 and 2l U.S.C. § 321(s).”

“We’re very disappointed, obviously,” Bryant said. “We’re preparing to file litigation about this. We’ve lost faith in the Health Department and its process.”

The Board of Health is charged with the protection of the health and welfare of the citizens of Virginia through the supervision of restaurant operation.

According to the RHHD, kava and kratom are not Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) nor approved food additives by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As such, they could not approve menu items containing kava or kratom on KavaClub’s menu.

Kratom, a companion drink to kava that will be served at KavaClub, is more controversial. Kratom can have mild upper or downer effects based on the type and the amount ingested.

It’s banned in six states, and regulated in a few. Until this year’s General Assembly session, Virginia had no laws concerning kratom. The Virginia legislature passed a bill this spring that put some very light restrictions on the product, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed it into law.

“RHHD has denied the application for permit for KavaClub, and the applicant has filed an appeal in Circuit Court. RHHD takes our restaurant permitting responsibilities very seriously—it is our duty, as the local public health agency, to protect the health of our residents and ensure food safety,” Dr. Elaine Perry, health director, Richmond and Henrico Health, wrote via email.

“We feel confident that a judge will overturn this,” Bryant said. “But the question is, how long will it take? It could be another year (before this is resolved).”

Bryant and his lawyer, Justin Earley, also said that they will be approaching the Governor's Office to try to find a practical solution.

While he’s waiting, Bryant is already planning to take the KavaClub concept to other states. His goal is to expand to 50 units in the next 5-7 years.

Over 280 kava bars have popped up across the country, according to Google reviews, with more on the way. Food & Wine magazine recently ran a story that said, "For a booze-free buzz, Americans are heading to kava bars." The article noted "exciting non-alcoholic" kava bars arriving in cities like Austin, Brooklyn and more.

“Virginia has been inhospitable, to say the least,” Bryant said. “We’re not going to let a bureaucratic hurdle stop us. There are plenty of other states that would be happy to have us.”

