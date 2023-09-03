With its pressed tin ceilings, old fashioned bar, and warm, inviting interior, Bamboo Cafe is the epitome of Ernest Hemingway’s “clean well-lighted place.”
Bamboo Cafe has been a Fan staple since the 1970s with the main mantra of “nothing ever changes,” owner Adrienne LaPrade said with a chuckle. She should know, since she’s been waiting tables and bartending there since the 1980s.
“I’ve done everything except cook in the kitchen, which is the size of a closet,” LaPrade said.
Her late husband, Martin White, took over Bamboo in 1992 and she inherited it after his death in 2004.
With its wood booths, the occasional red-and-white checkered tablecloth and old timey photographs on the wall, Bamboo has a timeless grace, pours strong drinks and serves dependable food from burgers to filet mignon.
“Nothing changes here. It upsets the customers to find someone new working here,” LaPrade said.
Beers are $3 and during happy hour, Monday-Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., it’s $1 off any rail drink.
No-frills brunch is also a big draw with eggs Blackstone (fried egg, English muffin, sliced tomato, Smithfield ham and béarnaise sauce), steak and eggs, omelets and more. Dinner specials change often, but the regulars don’t.
1 S. Mulberry St. Monday-Wednesday noon-midnight, Thursday to Saturday noon-2 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-midnight. https://www.bamboocaferva.com