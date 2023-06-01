Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Get ready, burger fans. Richmond's first Shake Shack has set an opening date: June 9 at 11 a.m.

The popular fast-casual burger chain is located in the recently renovated Willow Place Shopping Center at 5400 W. Broad St., across from Target and Barnes & Noble.

The Shack will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

The restaurant will have 3,200 square feet of interior space and 1,200 square feet of exterior space including a drive-thru, which is unusual as the New York-based chain only has a few restaurants with a drive-thru.

Shake Shack is a popular burger chain, described as a modern-day roadside burger stand serving classic burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and shakes.

Shake Shack also recently introduced the Veggie Shack, a Shack-made veggie burger with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa, and topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles and ShackSauce.

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart inside New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 and moved to a brick-and-mortar spot inside the park in 2004. The chain has more than 240 locations in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and more than 125 international locations.

The Shack will be donating $1 for every sandwich sold at the Willow Place Shack on June 9 to Kids Run RVA, a program created by Sports Backers to promote physical activity to youth across the Richmond region.

The Willow Place Shopping Center will also be adding an as-yet-unnamed grocery store and a HomeGoods.

Richmond area restaurants opened in 2023 Shake Shack Luxe New American Bar & Grill Slurp! Slay Burgers Mariscos Mazatlan Eggs Up Grill Seafood Palace Fat Boy boil A Taste of Nostalgia 88 Street Food Acacia Midtown Odyssey Lost Letter RVA Stanley's Hibachi House Main St. Dragon Nokoribi Urban Myth Street Food Revel Market & Bar Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen Brick House Diner Mayu Sushi & Thai Wok This Way Boiling Crab Richmond Torchy's Tacos Raising Cane's ChefSuite BigWife's La Fogata Grit Coffee The Brass Tap Penny's Wine Shop A.M. Kitchen Company Verseau Bistro Chic'n & Beer Bar West Sidecar Cocktail Lounge Soul N’ Vinegar Wong's Tacos Elegant Cuizines Rio Grande Tex-Mex Grill Mi Casita Restaurant Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Suzy Sno Diablo Doughnuts RVA Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams