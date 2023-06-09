Welcome to Food Truck Fridays, a weekly video series about the various and unique food trucks in the Richmond area.

Each week, we will talk to a different owner/chef about their food, history and culture, highlighting their signature dishes and love of food.

This week’s feature dives into the comforting fusion of Caribbean culture and Southern soul food served at Chef Nichole Richardson’s Mobile Yum Yum food truck.

With experience as a private chef, caterer and restaurant manager, Richardson has crafted a unique menu that speaks to her heritage. At a young age, she learned the intricacies of soul food cooking from her grandmother, who has been a light and role model in her life. Later, she began taking trips to Jamaica where she embraced the culture of her ancestors, learning the culinary arts of the Caribbean.

The menu at Mobile Yum Yum features a fusion of the cultures including dishes like the island fries, loaded Caribbean nachos and delicious jerk chicken tacos.

The main event, however, is the famous yum yum rolls — savory egg rolls filled with fried chicken, mac n’ cheese and collard greens, served with the namesake yum yum sauce.

Dishes typically run $7 to $10.

Close Thursday Best known as the co-star and co-creator of Comedy Central's critically-acclaimed sitcom "Broad City," comedian Ilana Glazer makes her way to Dominion Energy Center to bring a dose of laughter to your Thursday night, beginning her East Coast stand-up tour in none other than the RVA. 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., 600 E. Grace St. $27-$37. (800) 514-3849 or www.etix.com. Saturday Embrace diversity and community at the Multicultural Festival: Imagine 2023, a city effort between departments and the nonprofit Reestablish Richmond, as it heads to Dogwood Dell. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a celebration of different cultures and heritage with traditional dance performances by local immigrant communities, vendors serving cuisines from around the globe, a children's area with games and more. 11 a.m.-5 pm., 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd., free to attend, food available for purchase. (804) 552-5525 or www.reestablishrichmond.org. Saturday and Sunday Join the Elegba Folklore Society as it hosts Juneteenth 2023, A Freedom Celebration, to remember the impact of enslaved Africans in Virginia, beginning with a torchlit night walk along the Trail of Enslaved Africans and followed by Dancing With the Ancestors, a sacred commemoration featuring a lineup of live music and interactive performances, plus a Freedom Market to shop from, a youth summit, food and more. Torch Lit Night Walk begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, 1308 Brander St., free. Dancing With the Ancestors begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday, 1540 E. Broad St., $5. (804) 644-3900 or www.efsinc.org. Saturday Dust off your wand and head to the Altria Theater as the Richmond Symphony makes the classic wizardly score of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" come to life in two live performances alongside showings of the film on the big screen. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., 6 N. Laurel St., tickets start at $52.50. (804) 592-3368 or www.etix.com. Saturday Journey into the heart of India's rich heritage at the Taste of India festival and experience a showcase of cultural dances, music, authentic cuisine, artistic creations, clothing and jewelry from across India as the city gathers to celebrate the culture and traditions of the country and our local Indian community. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 6641 Ironbridge Pkwy, Chester. Free admission and parking. www.cciva.org.