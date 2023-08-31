Late night eats are a dining niche that Patrick “Tex” Hill, owner of Uncle Jim’s Dress Blue BBQ, decided to capitalize on.

For Hill, having grown up in Houston, barbecuing was a part of his culture, just like riding horses and loving monster trucks. By day, Hill is an active-duty captain in the U.S. Marines, and as he moved across the country throughout his military career, he often became the default cook at gatherings.

When Hill began planning for his post-military career, he decided he wanted to share his Texas barbecue with a wider audience.

He opened Uncle Jim’s Dress Blues in the Scott's Addition Richmond Eats restaurant hub, 2812 W. Broad St., about seven months ago.

“I specifically targeted late-night barbecue,” Hill said.

After completing his day job as an H-1 weapon system support manager, Hill puts on his cowboy hat and heads to Richmond Eats where he loads the smoker he made with mesquite chips and pork, ribs, jumbo turkey legs and brisket.

“That’s why my barbecue tastes very different,” Hill says. “The wood comes from Texas… you can taste it but it’s not overwhelming.”

The meat marinates for 24 to 48 hours before Hill smokes it.

“It ensures you get layers of flavor,” he said. “There’s a layer of spice from the marinade, then the smoke adds another layer. And then there’s the texture. If you smoke it long enough it will break down.”

Hill even smokes his macaroni and cheese before cooking it: “We only make a certain size batch each day,” he said.

When Uncle Jim’s first opened, the barbecue was strictly Texas dry-rub style, but as Hill listened to the local market, he shifted a bit. “If I’m not smoking barbecue out back, I’m out front smoking a cigar and talking to people,” Hill said.

As diners and online reviewers asked for sauce, Hill added a traditional barbecue sauce as well as flavors like garlic parmesan for chicken wings. Also, when Hill started, he went with a firmer rib style that retained some chew, but as he learned that Richmonders seem to prefer fall-off-the-bone meat, he added to his cooking time. He also smokes goat for halal diners and portobello mushrooms for vegetarians—right now it’s all done in the same smoker, but the vision is to add two more smokers to totally accommodate strict dietary restrictions.

Most Uncle Jim’s barbecue entrees are served with jasmine rice, corn on the cob and a dinner roll. For dessert, choose from creamy cheesecake bites or ice cream sandwiches.

The full menu is available until Uncle Jim’s closes on weekdays—that’s 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and midnight from Tuesday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, you can get the full menu until midnight and then Hill switches to a late-night menu until 2:30 a.m. that includes pulled pork sliders, two-pound jumbo turkey legs and barbecue-loaded Cajun cheese fries, to name a few options.

Orders are packaged to-go for pickup or delivery from the Richmond Eats restaurant hub and no matter how busy the staff is at Uncle Jim’s, they hand-write a note on every order. “I like this because I can feed people and they can enjoy it and I can see them enjoy it,” Hill said. “Barbecue brings people together and builds a sense of community.”

The next step for Uncle Jim’s is a standalone restaurant—Hill is currently in the land acquisition phase and won’t reveal much detail other than Richmonders can look forward to “a very true and very authentic Texas experience.”

