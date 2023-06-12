The Denver-based brewpub was located on the second floor of the mall above Firebirds. It opened in 2014.
Its last day of service was June 4, according to a spokesperson from mall owner Brookfield Properties.
The closure was first reported by Richmond Bizsense.
Media outlets have also reported that Rock Bottom has closed locations in Milwaukee, Chicago and Minneapolis this year.
