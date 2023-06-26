When Shyndigz, the popular cake bakery and Richmond institution for 12 years, closed its restaurant at 1903 W. Cary St. earlier this year, fans across the city expressed sadness and disappointment. For years, Richmonders had lined up and waited up to an hour to snag a coveted table for a late night slice of seven layer cake and a glass of wine at Shyndigz.

But owners Bryon and Nicole Jessee had an exciting announcement as well.

They are currently building a 19-room boutique hotel tentatively named Dear John across the street at 1912 W. Cary St., as well as a new, larger and improved Shyndigz Market and café in the same space.

The new Shyndigz Market is expected to open this fall, with the hotel expected to take two years. The Jessees are still in the special use permitting process for the hotel.

“It is my end-all passion project. I’m so excited about it,” Nicole said. She is known for her warm, bubbly, exuberant personality and uses that creativity to make memorable moments for visitors at Shyndigz. “I really want to give people an experience,” she said.

Originally from Charleston, S.C., the husband and wife team opened Shyndigz as a cake bakery in the Libbie-Patterson area in 2010, before moving to 1903 W. Cary St. and opening the desserts-only Shyndigz restaurant, which became a popular spot for birthday celebrations, prom nights and late-night date nights.

A few years later, they opened The Fancy Biscuit at 1831 W. Cary Street and the adjoining Shyndigz Market which sells cake by the slice, cookies and treats, plus prepared food from The Fancy Biscuit such as deviled eggs, pimento cheese, crab cake quiche, charcuterie boards and party supplies.

The restaurant was so busy and “packed out all the time,” they opened the Shyndigz Market to be able to serve more customers. “It was a blessing, we were really surprised. Some people just want to take their cake and go,” Nicole said.

The restaurant was always busy, with lines out the door, both before the pandemic and after. But due to staffing issues and shortages, the married couple decided it was time to close the restaurant earlier this year and focus on the boutique hotel and new Shyndigz Market. The Fancy Biscuit, a popular spot for breakfast and brunch that was featured on the Food Network, will also stay open.

“We always wanted to open a hotel. We don’t have kids and we love to travel,” Nicole said. “We’ve been inspired through our own travels. We love the vibe, the feel of a great hotel.” They mentioned favorite boutique hotels like The Hive in North Carolina and The George in Montclair, N.J. by makeup guru Bobbi Brown.

The new hotel venture means a bit of restructuring of the existing business and spaces. The former restaurant space will turn into the Central Bakery and production facility at 1903 W. Cary St. And The Fancy Biscuit will expand its kitchen into the existing Shyndigz Market space after the new Market opens across the street.

Prosecco and coffee bar, courtyard, kitchenettes planned for hotel

“My goal has always been to evoke happiness and give people an experience,” Nicole said. “I think of it as real Southern hospitality.”

The four-story Dear John hotel will have 19 rooms, a courtyard, the attached Shyndigz Market, an event space, nine parking spots, as well as four on-street spots, and a rooftop lounge. The hotel rooms will run 400 to 1,000 square feet, some of the rooms will have balconies and kitchenettes.

“Our hope is that each of the rooms will have a mini-fridge stocked with items from the Market, like charcuterie, beer and wine,” Nicole said.

The new Shyndigz Market will be more than three and a half times the size of the existing Market at 3,600 square feet. An entire wall will house refrigerated cases where visitors can grab and go food items. Staff will be busy behind the counter, slicing cake and dipping chocolates. A vintage camper van will be converted into a prosecco and coffee bar in the new space.

Visitors will find seating in the market and in the courtyard.

“I love a good coffee shop. The buzz of a restaurant. People can come and celebrate and have cake, have a business meeting, or find a nice place to work,” Nicole said. “The new Market will become a hybrid of what the restaurant was.”

The new hotel will be adorned with plants, blossoms and unique decorative items. Nicole has a knack for using her artistic touches to transform a space into a dreamy delight. For example, at the current market, Nicole turned an old bicycle into a “bicycle bar” and moved a hot pink fireplace into the tent-seating area outside The Fancy Biscuit.

She envisions “a plant shop, living plants over the rehabbed vintage camper and local flowers.”

“We see this as an opportunity to make things more efficient, for the customers and for the staff,” Bryon said. There will be a space for pre-ordered cakes where customers can pick-up without waiting in line.

“We love hospitality. It’s second nature to us,” Nicole said.

In the meantime, the current Shyndigz Market at 1831 W. Cary Street is busy daily and will remain open until the new Market is unveiled, with customers lining up, often to the door, for a slice of salted chocolate caramel cake, peanut butter mousse pie, chocolate chip cookies, prepared dishes and party supplies.

“I’m always more comfortable in the role of making people happy. It’s natural to want to extend that to Richmond with the hotel,” Nicole said.

PHOTOS: Shyndigz owners plan boutique hotel Dear John and new Shyndigz Market