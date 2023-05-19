Slay Burgers, a take-out only smash burger spot with a clever, video game theme, opened this week at 22 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

Ed "Fatty" Maksher has been playing World of Warcraft for years with the same group of online friends and decided to take the restaurant's inspiration from the game and the friendships he found there.

“I’m naming some of this stuff (on the menu) after my friends. We’ve got The Big Ounce,” a double smash burger with cheese, onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce, “after a friend of mine. We’ve got The Fatty,” a triple smash burger, “after me. That's my name in the game,” Maksher said.

The smash burgers are five ounce fresh, hand-rolled, all beef patties, loosely packed, then smashed and seared on the grill and cooked into a crispy, caramelized patty.

“The bottom gets a nice crust, while the inside stays nice and juicy. This is the best way to make a burger, in my opinion,” Maksher said. “It beats every other burger.”

All the burgers are fresh, never frozen, from AF Wendling in West Virginia. Slay Burgers run $7.99 to $12.99, and can be topped with everything from the standard cheese, lettuce, pickles and onions, to double or triple burgers with onion rings, bacon and the secret slay sauce.

OG Chick fried chicken sandwiches ($7.99-$9.99) are also on the menu, as well as turkey burgers ($7.99), Slay dogs ($3.99), chicken tenders ($5.99-$7.99) and Slay wings in a variety of sauces. The fries are waffle fries ($3.49) and can be served loaded with Philly cheesesteak or cheeseburger ($9.99). Fried cheese curds ($4.99) -- which are hard to find around here but plentiful in the state of Wisconsin -- are also on the menu. There is no vegan option yet at Slay Burgers.

Slay Burgers has been in the works for three to four years from Maksher and his partner Moe Alradaei. Previously, they ran Dean’s BBQ on Mechanicsville Turnpike, but closed that restaurant to focus on Slay Burgers. Then the pandemic happened. Maksher owns the building at 22 W. Brookland Park Boulevard, as well as the Boost Mobile shop next door.

Maksher was hoping to open Slay Burgers in the fall, but after a few health issues, the opening got pushed back to May.

The space is small and standing room only right now. Two brightly colored, professionally drawn scenes from World of Warcraft with dragons and the Slay Burger grace the doors. Everything is cooked fresh to order on the five-foot-grill and fast paced.

While its testing the market for a month, Slay Burgers will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. It may change its hours depending on demand.

“I’ve been in this area for a long time. I always wanted to open a burger spot and to make it as cool as I can,” Maksher said.

Follow Slay Burgers on Instagram at @theslayburgers.