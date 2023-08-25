After three years of running a popular smash burger pop-up, former Lemaire chef Michael Marshall has set an opening date for the brick-and-mortar of Smashed RVA at 1600 Brook Road on Richmond’s North Side.

Smashed RVA will host its grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are finally able to open our doors,” Marshall posted to Instagram. “It’s been a long time coming. We are so ready for yall to have some where you can always pull up and get smashed.”

Smashed RVA gets its burger patties from Seven Hills Food Co. in Lynchburg and the buns — “a mix between a potato bun and a brioche” — from an in-house recipe baked at Richmond’s The Flour Garden Bakery.

The brick-and-mortar will feature an expanded menu with burgers like the OG Smash with American cheese, onions and Smash sauce ($10-$16); the Mac Smash with American cheese, Smash pickles and Mac sauce ($10-$16); chopped cheese New York-style sandwiches with ground beef ($10-$13); and plant-based options.

Smashed RVA typically sold out its burgers at pop-ups.

Opening hours will be Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Once everything is up and running, Smashed will expand its hours to be open Mondays through Saturdays.

Island Shrimp Co. to host Maui benefit

Island Shrimp Co. in Chesterfield County will hold a benefit concert on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts on Maui.

The concert will feature Kevin Davis and Ben Caribe, performing a blend of Afro-Cuban, Latin and Caribbean music.

100% of food sales from 6 to 9 p.m. will be donated to World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts in Maui.

New menu at Casa Del Barco

Casa Del Barco unveiled a new menu with updated classics, like the shrimp taco with salsa macha ($12.95 for 2, $16.95 for 3) or the seared ribeye taco with tequila glazed onions and jalapeno crema ($14.95 for 2, $19.95 for 3). Casa Del Barco has also added Bark-o-Bites tacos for dogs; they are welcome on patios at all Casa locations.

Bruster’s gives away doggie sundaes

In more “good dog news,” did you know Bruster’s Real Ice Cream gives away free doggie sundaes every day? Now you do. A doggie sundae is a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with a dog bone treat. Bruster’s sent out a reminder about celebrating the dog days of summer with a free doggie sundae.

Richmond recently ranked No. 5 in best cities for dog lovers from Lawnstarter.com. According to the report, Richmond ranked first in number of dog events per 100,000 residents and fourth in number of veterinarians per 100,000 residents. Read the full report at https://www.lawnstarter.com/blog/studies/best-cities-dog-lovers.

