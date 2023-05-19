It’s the time when every seafood lover on the East Coast starts scouring menus for soft-shell crabs, maybe even taking a road trip to the coast for a crunchy sandwich or pile of freshly fried softies. They might be harder to find this year.

What are soft-shell crabs anyway and why is there a season? Jimmy Tsamouras, owner of Dot’s Back Inn (4030 MacArthur Ave.) and Demi’s Mediterranean Kitchen (4017 MacArthur Ave.) broke it down for us.

“Crabs hibernate in winter and dig themselves into the sand,” he said. “When the water gets warmer, they climb out and molt or shed their hard shells. They shed their shells all year long, but the season is when thousands of them are doing it all at the same time.”

The mass molting usually starts after the first full moon in May and continues for around four weeks and there’s often a second, shorter season toward the end of September as well.

Tsamouras explained that crabbers collect peelers, the name for crabs that are getting ready to molt, and set them aside in shedding stations to wait for them to shed their shell and be ready to sell. “If there aren’t a lot of peelers, they know it won’t be a good season,” he said.

Over the past few years, the Chesapeake Bay has been experiencing a blue crab shortage, which also impacts the soft-shell crab supply. This year's Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey, which is conducted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science to estimate how many crabs are in the Bay, found crab numbers in the Chesapeake rose from 227 million last year to 323 million this past winter, a promising increase.

Tsmaouras has personal relationships with crabbers in Mathews, Middlesex and Gloucester counties. The crabbers catch and sell coveted soft-shell crabs to restaurants near them first and only bring them to Richmond when they have a surplus—he’s only been able to get two shipments this year. He adds that some restaurant distributors who source from wider areas going down to North and South Carolina can get them for a longer period of time.

When he can get soft-shell crabs, Tsamouras fries them and serves them with remoulade sauce for a simple, clean preparation at Dot’s Back Inn. At Demi’s he gets more creative, recently serving them over paella topped with fried oysters as a special. “It’s a really cool presentation; they look like they’re climbing out of the paella pan,” he said. He also sometimes serves them sautéed in puttanesca sauce. He’s not sure if he’ll be able to source more this season.

It doesn’t matter where the soft-shell crabs are coming from—everyone agrees they cost more this year. “They cost at least 25% more than last year and last year they were double the price that they were 5 or 6 years ago,” Tsamouras said. Brandon MacConnell, chef and co-owner of Bar West (5811 Grove Ave.) agrees that prices continue to rise, making soft-shells harder to put on the menu with regularity. Locally, soft shell crab dishes range from around $15-$36, varying by the number of crabs in the dish and the week’s availability.

The soft-shells at Bar West come from Urbanna and most recently were served in a "Crispy Urban Softshell Crab ‘Big Mac’” with special sauce, lettuce, pickles and pickled onions on a sesame seed bun. “I hope Ronald McDonald doesn’t knock down my door and tell me to cease and desist,” MacConnell said. “Our special sauce is a little more extravagant with some smoke, acid and pickle flavors.”

He added the sandwich to the Mother’s Day weekend menu as a way to honor his mother who craved Big Macs while she was pregnant with him—he said it’s been one of the highest selling soft-shell crab dishes he’s ever put on a menu and it will be available for at least another week until new inspiration strikes.

So, with all this trouble, why do chefs keep sourcing soft-shell crabs? It’s part pride and part love. “It’s an East Coast thing,” Macconnell said. “The West Coast has uni and spot prawns; we have soft-shells.”

“It’s getting to a point where you have to weigh the pros and the cons, but you do it because you love them and you love to cook and you love to feed people,” Tsamouras said.

Alongside Demi’s, Dot’s Back Inn and Bar West, we’ve tracked down nine more restaurants serving soft shell crabs around town. As a reminder, because these are a special item in limited supply, call to confirm availability before you go.

Classic Italian: The soft-shells at Dinamo (821 W. Cary St.) come lightly pan fried, topped with a big pile of fresh basil and a wedge of lemon on the side. The simple preparation lets the crunch of the crab take center stage. This preparation also appears on the menu at Edo’s Squid (411 N. Harrison St.).

Southern: At The Roosevelt (623 N. 25th St.), the soft-shells are buttermilk-fried and served with potato salad, field pea puree, pimento dressing and sweet tea collard greens.

Spicy: Shagbark (4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd.) is adding some spice by pairing the fried soft shells with chorizo, grilled ramps and a cilantro-jalapeno emulsion.

Asian Inspiration: Heritage’s (1627 W. Main St.) most recent soft shell special featured Japanese potato salad, house-made kimchi, chili crunch and was finished with mustard flowers. The preparation changes throughout the season.

Rampy: Alewife (3120 E. Marshall St.) is frying their soft shells and pairing them with ramp potato salad.

Vietnamese: Mekong (6004 W. Broad St.) offers up a pile of soft-shells with grilled onions and a tangy ginger-scallion sauce.

Wok-Tossed: Lucky Whale’s (2028 W. Cary St.) wok-tossed soft-shell crab appetizer features a fluffy, light batter with onions and black pepper to add flavor.

Two Ways: Acacia (2363 Roux St.) offers a classic soft-shell sandwich with lettuce, tomato, Acacia remoulade sauce and a potato bun or an entree featuring the crabs served over succotash with bacon, broccolini and remoulade.

