Sprezza Italian Ristorante is moving out of Shockoe Slip and into the former Balliceaux space at 203 N. Lombardy St. in the Fan.

“As our one year lease was coming to an end we spoke with our staff and decided that we really wanted to give Sprezza a shot in the Fan,” owner Angela Petruzzelli posted to social media. “The Fan was where I first lived when I moved to Richmond and I instantly fell in love.”

Sprezza started as a popular pop-up at spaces like The Broken Tulip and Pizza Bones before moving into a brick-and-mortar spot at the former Morton’s the Steakhouse location at 111 Virginia St. in Shockoe Slip, but the location never seemed like the right fit, Petruzzelli said.

She’s hoping the new Fan digs will be better suited to Sprezza, which serves authentic food from the Puglia region in Southern Italy, which Petruzzelli grew up cooking.

Petruzzelli moved to Richmond from Miami at the beginning of the pandemic. “I really love it here. The community of the Fan is unmatched. I’ve never felt that anywhere before. That’s why we’re excited to get back to the Fan.”

As for the menu, Petruzzelli will be keeping many of the favorites, such as the made-from-scratch lasagna which takes eight hours to make, but the biggest change will be adding lunch.

“I’ve always wanted to do an Italian lunch. More sandwiches and really good salads,” Petruzzelli said. The dinner menu will stay mostly the same, while she hopes to introduce brunch at a later date.

Most recently, 203 N. Lombardy St. was home to Brun, a short lived whiskey-and-cigar lounge that closed earlier this year. It was occupied by Balliceaux from 2009 to 2017. And before that, the space was well-known as Bogart's, a Fan mainstay from 2001 to 2008 with jazz in the backroom.

A brief history of 203 N. Lombardy St. According to city records, 203 N. Lombardy St. is one address that encompasses a parcel of l…

Petruzzelli is planning to use the back room space for private events and fun themed nights.

While street parking proved a challenge to previous tenants, Petruzzelli said she’s not concerned about it.

“There is a lot of street parking. The Fan is very walkable. It’s very Italian, to have a nice walk to dinner,” she said.

Petruzzelli is hoping to open in mid-September.

“It’s a great space,” she said. “We have a few artistic touches to make it feel like Puglia. But it’s pretty turn key.”