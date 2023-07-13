Stella’s Market is headed to the River Road II Shopping Center at Huguenot and River roads near the University of Richmond campus at 5003 Huguenot Road.
This will be the seventh Stella’s Market location. Stella’s Market is an offshoot of Stella’s Grocery and restaurant, offering gourmet Greek products, prepared foods, baked goods, beer, wine and more.
Stella’s Market and Serotonin Med Spa are headed to the River Road II Shopping Center.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer
Other Stella’s Market locations can be found in Malvern Gardens, Scott’s Addition, downtown Richmond, Westhampton, Manchester and Westover Hills.
“We think it will be a good fit for the neighborhood,” owner Johnny Giavos said by phone. “There will be a coffee shop and prepared foods. And plenty of parking.”
Stella’s Market will be occupying the former 1,800-square-foot Starbucks space. Starbucks moved across the street to 6201 River Road.
The Scott's Addition location of Stella's Market.
GREGORY J GILLIGAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Serotonin Med Spa is also a new addition to the shopping center. It is headed to the former 2,756-square-foot Beecroft & Bull space.
Beecroft & Bull moved to the Libbie & Grove area at 5712 Grove Ave. last year.
The other tenants at River Road II Shopping Center include Chico’s, Blue Mercury Cosmetics & Spa, Osaka Restaurant, Quinn, LovEvolve, Z Salon, and Long and Foster.
James Ashby IV and Danielle Beckstoffer of Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord; Connie Jordan Nielsen, also with Thalhimer, assisted with the tenant assignment for Serotonin Med Spa.
