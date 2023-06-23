Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club, the indoor shuffleboard club and social venue in Scott’s Addition, announced on social media it has closed, effective immediately.

“To our beloved community. Tang & Biscuit was created to blend the diversity of our town ... We believe we accomplished that mission in our neighborhood, and therefore effective immediately Tang & Biscuit is closing. Thank you for the amazing journey and the very important role we played in Richmond,” the restaurant posted.

David Gallagher and David Fratkin opened the shuffleboard venue in 2018. Gallagher is also the CEO of Dominion Payroll, the Richmond-based payroll and human resource services company. Fratkin had stepped away from the project earlier.

However, their investment group spent roughly $5 million on the project, renovating the 18,000-square-foot space with 10 shuffleboard courts, hiring staff and paying for other startup costs. Gallagher could not be reached at press time.

The venue was very popular, often drawing lines out the door on Friday and Saturday nights for bands, music and shuffleboard.

Richmond BizSense reported earlier this week that Henrico County-based Capital Square plans to redevelop 3406 Moore St., the home of Tang & Biscuit, and 1600 Roseneath Road, formerly home to Biscuits & Gravy, also owned by the Tang & Biscuit team, which also closed its doors recently.

Capital Square recently wrapped up work on The Otis, the mixed-use development with 350 apartments and shops, including Grit Coffee, encompassing a city block at 1601 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition. Capital Square is also working on The Gem building with 72 units and retail space at 3001 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition.

PHOTOS: Tang & Biscuit