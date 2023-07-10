Tequila Sunrise Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, a new restaurant with birria tacos, margaritas and a sprawling patio, is now open at 11581 Robious Road in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center.

Tequila Sunrise is the fifth Richmond-area restaurant from Carlos Londoño, a New York transplant who co-owns several Shockoe-area restaurants with his wife Adrienne such as Margarita’s Cantina, La Bodega, Casa Fiesta and Papi’s.

Originally from Colombia, Londoño has lived in Richmond for seven years and operated restaurants locally for 13 years, starting with Margarita’s Cantina. His wife, Adrienne, is originally from Chesterfield and they decided to move back to Richmond after operating several restaurants in New York. They now employ 80 to 100 staffers at their restaurants.

As for Tequila Sunrise, Londoño has dubbed it, “‘Disneyland of Mexican restaurants,’ wherever you look, there’s something to see.”

The bright, festive restaurant is over 15,000 square feet, formerly the home of Crab Tales and before that, Fox & Hound. With pink walls and plenty of neon, there is a Day of the Dead room, a Tequila Sunrise bar area and a Frida Kahla room, as well as a pirate ship. The restaurant took over six months to renovate, with Londoño tapping several artists to create the artwork. Many of Londoño's restaurants have a similar Mexican vibe with a Latin flair, although Tequila Sunrise delivers the most "Disneyland-esque" experience with lots of interesting things to look at -- such as fish tanks, shadow boxes, a guacamole bar and a long tropical cocktail bar.

Tequila Sunrise is leaning into the birria taco trend, with three different kinds of birria tacos ($17-$20) on the menu, including Jalisco-style with stewed goat meat, lamb or beef. The menu features plenty of traditional Mexican fare such as burritos, fajitas, chimicangas (all in the $15 range) and table-side guacamole.

Visitors will also find Latin dishes such as bandeja paisa ($23), which is a platter of chicharron (fried pork belly), grilled steak and Colombian chorizo served with rice, beans, plantains, avocado and a fried egg or the traditional Cuban dish ropa vieja ($18), which featuroes shredded beef over rice and black beans with tostones.

Tequila Sunrise’s lengthy menu also includes pupusas ($8), which are fried masa cakes filled with cheese, Mexican street corn ($6) and Mexican huraches ($12), which are two pieces of sandal shaped fried masa dough topped with shredded beef, carnitas or chicken, pinto beans, tomatillo salsas, pico de gallo and cotija cheese.

A wide variety of tropical drinks are on the menu including margaritas in a variety of flavors ($11), mojitos ($11), pina coladas ($12), and skinny versions of margaritas as well with fresh juices and agave nectar. The outdoor patio, which is also brightly decorated, has a full service bar and can seat up to 50.

PHOTOS: New Tequila Sunrise Mexican Kitchen & Cantina restaurant from Carlos Londoño