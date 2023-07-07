Welcome to Food Truck Fridays, a weekly video series about the various and unique food trucks in the Richmond area.

Each week, we will talk to a different owner/chef about their food, history and culture, highlighting signature dishes and love for cuisine.

This week, Alex Britland and Zack Phifer chat about Cocina Calle.

Britland and Phifer have known each other since middle school. They had been friends/acquaintances for years when they decided to jump into the Richmond food truck scene.

The concept came about when Phifer visited a friend who was finishing up time in the Peace Corps El Salvador. While splitting his time between helping build a house with Habit For Humanity and enjoying the beaches, Phifer discovered a love for papusas. Papusas are thick corn tortillas typically stuffed with beans, cheese and meats.

When Phifer came back home, he and Britland began playing around with recipes. Britland had been wanting to start a food truck and had many different concepts in mind, but they decided that what the Richmond scene was lacking was quick, fresh and delicious pupusas. And so Cocina Calle was born.

Along with chicken, pulled pork and traditional cheese and bean pupusas, the duo serves tacos, quesadillas and their signature: yuca tots. One hefty pupusa goes for $6 and a plate of loaded yuca tots rounds out at $12.

