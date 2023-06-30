The queso craze is coming to Midlothian.

Torchy’s Tacos, the Texas-based chain that brought massive crowds out when it opened a location in Short Pump in January, is offering free tacos, queso and beer samples from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at its new location at 1315 Huguenot Road.

The location officially opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The first 100 people in line then will get a T-shirt that will allow them to get free green chile queso for a year.

Mike Rypka, who grew up in Virginia, started Torchy’s started in 2006 in Austin, Texas, in a food trailer. Today, the chain is known for its "damn good tacos," fresh queso and full bar at each location. There are about 100 in 14 states, including in Richmond, Charlottesville and Glen Allen.

A Carytown location opened in February.

The Midlothian location has a 3,860-square-foot dining room and a 764-square-foot outdoor patio. It sits adjacent to the Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant at 1321 Huguenot Road that opened earlier this year.

PHOTOS: Torchy's Tacos