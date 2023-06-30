The queso craze is coming to Midlothian.
Torchy’s Tacos,
the Texas-based chain that brought massive crowds out when it opened a location in Short Pump in January, is offering free tacos, queso and beer samples from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at its new location at 1315 Huguenot Road.
The location officially opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The first 100 people in line then will get a T-shirt that will allow them to get free green chile queso for a year.
Mike Rypka, who grew up in Virginia, started Torchy’s started in 2006 in Austin, Texas, in a food trailer. Today, the chain is known for its "damn good tacos," fresh queso and full bar at each location. There are about 100 in 14 states, including in Richmond, Charlottesville and Glen Allen.
A Carytown location opened in February.
The Midlothian location has a 3,860-square-foot dining room and a 764-square-foot outdoor patio. It sits adjacent to the Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant at 1321 Huguenot Road that
opened earlier this year.
PHOTOS: Torchy's Tacos
House margarita on the rocks with salt.
Megan Marconyak
House margarita with green chile queso and chips, guacamole and roja salsa at Torchy's.
Megan Marconyak
The Trailer Park and Ranch Hand tacos at Torchy’s Tacos.
Megan Marconyak
Street Corn at Torchy’s Tacos.
Megan Marconyak
Torchy's Tacos is opening its first Richmond area location in Short Pump on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Torchy's
Torchy’s Tacos opened two locations the Richmond area this year, one in Short Pump at 11120 W. Broad St., another in Carytown Exchange at 3510 W. Cary St., Suite C110, with a third on the way in Chesterfield.
Torchy's Tacos
Customers line up during a preview party for complimentary meals as Torchy's Tacos opens its first restaurant in the Richmond area in Short Pump.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Torchy’s Tacos is opening its first restaurant in the Richmond area in Short Pump on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Other locations coming to the region this year include Carytown and Chesterfield.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Torchy’s Tacos has opened two fast-casual restaurants in the Richmond area: one in Short Pump and the second in Carytown. A third is on the way for Chesterfield.
times-dispatch