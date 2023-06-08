A new tearoom has opened catty-corner from The Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond.

The Queen’s Library Tea Room began operating in early May, on the same day Prince Charles was crowned King of England. Since then, the charming Virginia tearoom has served tea and treats to over 700 guests.

“We serve Fortnum & Mason tea imported from London,” owner Daniel Luna, 26, said. Fortnum & Mason tea has been served to kings and queens of England, including Queen Elizabeth.

This is the first business venture for Luna and his wife, Clarissa, who is also a full-time pastor at Life Church, a nondenominational church in Mechanicsville.

“We host events to bring people together. We see this as an extended living room, a cozy and peaceful space,” Clarissa, 31, said.

The tearoom at 21 W. Main St. was formerly the space of The Queen Bee & Co., a tearoom run by former Miss Virginia Heather Marie Van Cleave. She ran the tearoom for a year and a half before selling it to the Lunas after being diagnosed with cancer.

“We see this as a safe space for people to gather. We’re close to the VCU campus. There are lots of breweries and bars in Richmond, but not many alcohol-free spaces,” Daniel said.

“There’s no other tearoom in Richmond,” Clarissa said.

Across the street, The Jefferson Hotel serves a popular afternoon tea, as well as holiday-themed teas that often sell out. The Queen’s Library has struck up a friendly relationship with The Jefferson Hotel, Clarissa said, with the hotel referring guests to the Queen’s Library when its afternoon teas are sold out.

The Queen’s Library Tea Room is open for a tea break from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday, and for afternoon tea at noon and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It stays open late Thursday nights for Night Owl tea with live music from 6 to 11 p.m.

The reservation-only tearoom serves a variety of imported teas from London’s Fortnum & Mason in clear teapots and mix-and-match china cups. The space is decorated with antique furnishings, Empire sofas, chandeliers and passed-down furniture , and can seat up to 35 people.

“The tea service is entertainment,” Daniel said. “There is a blooming tea where you pour over the hot water and the tea leaves unfurl.”

Fay Chelmow and her daughter enjoyed a tea break recently, sipping tea and sitting in the window. “My daughter surprised me for my birthday,” Chelmow said. “And she’s leaving for California. So this will always be a special place for us now.”

The tea break costs $15 per person and includes unlimited tea and tea treats from Mosaic and Two and a Half Irishmen. The afternoon tea includes unlimited tea and a three-course menu for $36 per person. Prices are subject to change.

Besides the weekly seatings, the Queen’s Library also offers special themed teas, such as a Bridgerton-inspired tea — modeled off the hit Netflix show, hosted by a character in costume as Queen Charlotte, with Lady Whistledown-inspired treats — in August. A Queen Elsa tea is planned for October, for younger visitors, with “Frozen”-themed teacups and treats and a visit from Queen Elsa and her friends (in costume, of course).

“Our tearoom is very family friendly,” Clarissa said.

The Queen’s Library is also bilingual. Daniel was born in Mexico, and his family immigrated to the Richmond area when he was 12. “We’re looking forward to inviting the Hispanic community to teatime,” Daniel said.

Looking ahead, the couple is planning to open another tearoom in downtown Richmond, tentatively named the Dream Big Tea Studio, that will be more of a tasting room where guests can try new teas. The Lunas are hoping to open it in August.

“Our goal has always been to welcome everyone to the table. I never thought it would be a tea table,” Daniel said.

PHOTOS: The Queen's Library Tea Room