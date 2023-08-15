The partnership between Virginia Tech and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has resulted in a third school-themed beer, the Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen.

The university and the Richmond-based microbrewery announced the collaboration on Monday, saying the seasonal drink is now available in grocery stores and restaurants.

With a bright amber color, the wheat beer has notes of nutmeg, clove and banana and a “smooth, slightly sweet finish,” the university said. The beer contains 5.5% alcohol by volume and 15 international bitterness units, a low level of bitterness.

Three Tech professors, Brian Wiersema, Sean O’Keefe and Herbert Bruce, developed the recipe. Hardywood brewmaster Brian Nelson is a Virginia Tech alumnus.

In 2021, Tech and Hardywood collaborated for their first beer, the Fightin’ Hokies Lager. A successful product, the beer was the state’s best-selling new craft beer its first year on the market, according to data firm Nielsen.

The university and brewery added a second beer in 2022 called All Hail to Thee, a limited-edition dry-hopped amber ale.

A portion of the proceeds of the new beer will go toward learning opportunities and scholarships for food science students, the university said. Three students won scholarships this year funded by the school’s beer sales.

In October, Virginia Commonwealth University announced a similar partnership to develop a beer called Ram Bam. But the university paused distribution a day after the beer was released, after the family of Adam Oakes said it was not appropriate for the university to trademark its own alcoholic beverage at the time. Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman at VCU when he died in 2021 of alcohol poisoning in a fraternity hazing incident.

James Madison University and the University of Virginia also have partnered with craft breweries in the state to release their own university-themed drinks.

