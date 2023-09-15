Part hangover cure, part salty snack, the Bloody Mary is a brunch staple for a reason. The savory tomato-based bevy also lends itself to an array of creative renditions—smoky, spicy, even seafood-inspired. And then there are the garnishes—umami, oversized, citrusy. These are our five favorite Bloody Marys on the Richmond dining scene.

Garnish Party: Kreggers at Hand

You’ve seen the tomato-based towers that are piled high with garnish, resembling a meal and a mixed drink. The closest we’ve found in Richmond is the Colossal Bloody at Kreggers at Hand (2614 W Cary St.). A briny blend of locally born Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix and Absolut vodka is enhanced with pickle and olive juice, then garnished with a skewer of cheese, olives, a chicken tender and shrimp. It’s insta-worthy and indulgent. Also worth sampling at Kreggers is the Virginia Bloody, made with Belle Isle Honey Habanero Moonshine. Don’t forget tomato is a fruit! This blend adds sweetness and spice.

Bloody Mary Bar: Cirrus Vodka

On Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., Cirrus Vodka (1603 Ownby Lane) offers a smorgasbord of Bloody Marys to choose from, all featuring local mixes. Cirrus’ own jalapeño- and pineapple-infused Jala-Pina vodka takes center stage in the Spicy Bloody, adding a fresh, sweet-spicy note. It’s mixed with Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix, then finished with an Old Bay rim and garnished with garlic-jalapeno olives and pepperoncini.

Feeling even more adventurous? The Savory features Valentine’s Meat Juice spicy Bloody Mary mix, released by the makers of Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix in homage to Richmond’s medicinal meat juice extract of the 1800s, and classic Cirrus vodka. It’s served with a salt rim, blue cheese olives and finished with a meat stick. Classic Bloody enthusiasts, don’t fret—you can also order a Classic featuring Bloody Brilliant mix and garnished with Bloody Mary olives, lemon, lime and a pickle spear.

Bacon Bloody: Lulu’s

Lulu’s (21 N. 17th St.) specializes in brunch, and we’d expect no less than the four Bloody Mary options on the menu. Our pick is the Smoky Bacon Bloody. Lulu’s house-made Bloody Mary mix is upgraded with a hearty bacon “stir stick”—basically a big pile of crispy bacon—and a spicy rim—it’s the perfect snack to tide you over while waiting for a table on a busy weekend.

Smoky and Spicy: Frontier by Alamo

At Frontier by Alamo (412 N. 25th St.), the flavors go Tex-Mex and coastal. In the Oaxaca, mezcal and Ancho Reyes Original Chile pepper liquor replace vodka, adding spices and smoke to those classic tomato flavors. The mix features extra citrus to balance the darker, savory notes. Mezcal haters can also get a version with tequila. There’s also a Chesapeake Bloody featuring Old Bay, horseradish and lemon zest. If you stop in on the right day, you might catch a shrimp garnish as well. Chef/owner Chris Davis is also perfecting a smoked tomato Bloody Mary with tomatoes he’s smoking himself that will be hitting the menu soon.

Beet Bloody: Perly’s

For its Bloody Miriam, Perly’s combines a zesty tomato mix with beet-infused vodka, adding an extra sweetness and vegetal note to the classic flavors. The blend is perked up with beet and pickle chrian—a spicy Eastern and Central European paste made from horseradish—and the drink is finished with an everything bagel rim.