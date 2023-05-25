Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The glorious return of pool season is always something to celebrate — whether you like to sizzle in a lounge chair or dive into the deep end, a refreshing libation is an essential cooler item. Until recently, however, unless you liked name-brand beers, that “no glass at the pool” rule was a literal buzz kill … options for portable cocktails, wines or even more creative beers were limited.

That has all changed. As Americans spent more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-mixed and packaged beverages surged in popularity, particularly with millennials and Gen Z. According to Future Market Insights’ RTD [Ready to Drink] Canned Cocktail Market Outlook (2023 to 2033) released in April, the global canned alcoholic beverages market in 2023 could reach $17.35 billion and by 2033, global sales are likely to surpass $76.55 billion.

Locally, distilleries, wineries and breweries are all getting in on the market with an ever-expanding selection of flavors and styles to choose from. We’ve rounded up eight top picks for your cooler — some are brand-new releases and others are tried-and-true favorites. Most of our selections have ties to Richmond with a few picks from across Virginia.

Rum-based party punch: Devils Backbone GWAR SMASH Arctic Cocktail

The latest drink in Devils Backbone’s popular Smash canned cocktail series is a collaboration with Richmond’s favorite heavy metal band, GWAR. The fruity rum-based concoction tastes like a trip to the islands with notes of peach and apple and is based on a cocktail that was originally served at GWARbar here in Jackson Ward. Band member BälSäc says, “On my travels across the globe, my heart often pines for my adopted sub-tropical island home of Antarctica. Fortunately, Devils Backbone has colluded with the Booze Masters at the GWARbar to create the GWAR Smash—an intensely refreshing and consummately crushable beverage that is as at home at a frigid Arctic beach party as it is at the bar of the most debaucherous old beachcomber.”

Price: $15.99 for 4 12-ounce cans

Where to find it: Major retailers and specialty bottle shops around town

Wine for yacht rocking’: Steely Can Wine

As if their retro tunes weren’t enough to get you in the mood to party, Richmond’s yacht rock band Three Sheets to the Wind also now has a Steely Can Wine collection. The pandemic-project-turned-full-fledged-business features four wines from California with whimsical branding that matches the band’s music. We like the Rose Darling for a crisp, refreshing poolside wine or the Deacon Red with a light chill for evening campfire sitting. The latest release, Sonny’s Sangria, is a sweet red with notes of cherry, strawberry, citrus and spice.

Price: $5-$6 per 375 ml can

Where to find it: Barrel Thief, Outpost Richmond, steelycan.com

A flavor for every friend: Belle Isle’s new Variety Pack

Belle Isle recently added three new flavors to its already extensive list of canned cocktails. Lemon Lavender Spritz contains real blueberry and lemon for bright, citrusy libation with a botanical finish. Yuzu Ginger Mule is the brand’s take on a Moscow Mule cocktail, combining their Yuzu Ginger moonshine with lime juice and a house-made ginger beer blend. Blood Orange & Soda is an extension of the Blood Orange Moonshine with lime and orange juice added. These new flavors can be purchased as part of a variety pack with two grapey Transfusion canned cocktails. Also, for those who like a little spice, the Belle Isle Honey Hab & Pineapple remains a standout.

Price: $19.99 for 8 12-ounce cans

Where to find it: belleislecraftspirits.com or Virginia ABC stores

Tart and fruity: Starr Hill Juice Box Sour Pack

Starr Hill’s latest collection of sour beers are very fruit forward with tart finishes, making them likely to appeal to cocktail drinkers just as much—if not more than—beer purists. Our favorite in the pack is Spicy Margarita jalapeño-lime gose. As its name implies, each sip starts with a strong lime flavor followed by a light jalapeño kick at the finish. Tiger’s Blood is watermelon- and strawberry-forward with hints of coconut—it’s fruity without being too sugary. These are packaged up with Orange Creamsicle orange vanilla imperial sour ale and Twisted Hops fruited sour ale in the 12-can Juice Box Sour Pack.

Price: $20.99 for a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans

Where to find it: Starr Hill tasting room in Scott’s Addition, Total Wine

Pretend you’re on vacation: Ardent Craft Ales Key Lime Gose

One sip of Ardent’s new Key Lime Gose immediately took us to the key lime candies sold in shops throughout Key West, Fla. This is no surprise—the beer is made with real key limes and organic shredded coconut for tropical flavor, then coriander and sea salt provide a tart punch at the finish. Crack open one of these, put some Jimmy Buffett on, and pretend you’re surrounded by blue island waters.

Price: $13 for four 16-ounce cans

Where to find it: Ardent Craft Ales (3200 W. Leigh St.)

Bubbly wine: Broadbent Spritzy White Wine

Richmond-based distributor Broadbent Selections has released its popular Portuguese Vinho Verde in cans. This lightly fizzy, extremely drinkable white features flavors of tart green apple, white peach and melon flavors with crisp and zesty finish. And an alcohol content of 9 percent comes in lower than your typical glass of wine, making it a nice option for sipping on a summer day. There’s also a Sprtizy Rose option.

Price: About $4 per 250 ml can, also available in 4-packs

Where to find it: Wine shops around town; we recently spied it at Yellow Umbrella Provisions (5603 Patterson Ave.)

Best orange crush: Coastal Cocktails Vodka Orange Crush

Maybe it’s the simple and refreshing flavor, but it seems like every canned cocktail brand has a variation on the classic orange crush. Our favorite is produced outside Richmond in Virginia Beach, but we thought it was worth a shout. From Tarnished Truth Distilling Company in The Cavalier Hotel at Virginia Beach, the Coastal Cocktails Vodka Orange Crush is made with the distillery’s own vodka and fresh orange juice for a simple, pure flavor with a little light fizz—it’s balanced without being too sweet.

Price: $11.99 for 4 355 ml cans

Where to find it: Area grocery stores and speciality markets

Tequila Cans: Waterbird Spirits

We also had to leave the city to find tequila, but felt it needed inclusion in this list, because what is summer without a cold margarita? Charlottesville-based Waterbird Spirits serves up several tequila-based canned cocktails, starting with Ranch Water cocktail in cans. The simple combination of tequila, sparkling water and lime juice gets the job done at only 100 calories per can. If you need a little more flavor, try the Tequila Margarita can that adds triple sec and a pinch of salt to the mix. Also worth an honorable mention is the Waterbird Spirits 24-ounce Vodka Citrus Squeeze made with the grand’s American potato vodka and an innovative resealable top if you want to sip it over several sessions.

Price: Tequila cocktails cost around $12 for a 4-pack of 12-ounce cans; the 24-ounce Vodka Citrus Squeeze costs around $4.50

Where to find it: Grocery stores, speciality stores, Total Wine