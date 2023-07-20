“Barbenheimer.”

While this may seem like a random string of letters, it’s the term fans came up with for the dual release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer" on July 21.

With larger-than-life budgets and star-studded casts, both films are expected to be blockbusters, but their similarities end there.

“Barbie” is a bright fantasy-comedy that follows the iconic Mattel dolls Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) as they are thrust from their sparkly pink utopia and into the real world. On the other hand, “Oppenheimer’’ is a deep thriller about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s (Cillian Murphy) role in developing the atomic bomb during World War II.

The battle of these completely opposing films is a cultural phenomenon that has blown up the internet over the past several months. There hasn't been a cinematic showdown close to this since 2008 when "Mamma Mia!" and "The Dark Knight" premiered on the same day.

Cities across the U.S. have leaned into the hype by hosting 'Barbenheimer' themed events and parties, but there can be only one winner in the box office battle.

Delaware residents have shown excitement for "Oppenheimer" while those in Indiana favor "Barbie."

Which film are Richmond residents most excited to see?

One metric to gauge moviegoers’ preference amid the sparkly pink explosion of cinema is through Google searches.

“Barbie” is the clear winner when comparing Google searches in the Richmond-Petersburg area for the terms “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” Google trends data shows that "Barbie” averaged more searches than "Oppenheimer" over the past six months. This is also true when comparing similar terms like “Barbie movie” and “Oppenheimer movie” or “Barbie showtimes” and “Oppenheimer showtimes” over the same period.

But as a state, Virginians side with “Oppenheimer,” according to a Google search term analysis conducted by marketing agency Digital Third Coast. The agency analyzed 108 terms related to the “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” movies over three months to discover which movie residents in each U.S. state were most excited to see.

Ticket sales are also telling. Several movie theaters in the area including the Regal West Tower, the Midlothian AMC Dine-In and Movieland at Boulevard Square declined or did not respond to requests for comment. Though ticket sellers from Cinema Cafe in Chesterfield indicated on Tuesday afternoon that advanced ticket sales for “Barbie” were stronger with four sold out and three half full screenings on Friday, as compared to “Oppenheimer,” which had no sold out but all half full screenings.

Also, among the available showtimes between Thursday, July 20 and Sunday, July 23 listed on the Midlothian AMC Dine-In’s website two screenings of “Barbie” were marked as ‘almost full’ while none of the screenings of “Oppenheimer” earned the mark as of Wednesday morning.

Samantha Siewert, who studied film at George Mason University and hosts regular movie events with the group Trying to Adult RVA, said there was high demand among group members for a “Barbie” movie night. Projected turnout for the movie night is far higher than usual with 40 people planning to attend in comparison to the average attendance of between 20 and 25 people, Siewert said.

Siewert also said she has no plans to see “Oppenheimer” and is on team “Barbie,” as she prefers Gerwig’s work.

“I’ve heard such great things about ‘Barbie,’ it’s got a great cast and even though it’s a comedy there’s many different components and interesting fun facts about the film that I’ve heard,” Siewert said.

John Christopher Rebaldo, who is studying mechanical engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University, said he was more drawn to the scientific aspects of Nolan’s films.

“I actually recently watched ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Inception’ and loved it, so seeing ‘Oppenheimer’ next is a no-brainer,” Rebaldo said. “I’m really interested in science and plan to work in aerospace next spring, so that’s what drew my interest for ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ I might go see ‘Barbie’ if I hear good things about it.”

Though many people are also planning on fully immersing themselves in the cultural phenomena by viewing both films in one day. AMC Theatres, which has almost 1,000 theaters worldwide, even reported that the number of members in its loyalty program who purchased ‘Barbenheimer’ double-feature tickets doubled from 20,000 to 40,000 in just a week.

Andrew Merrill, who works at a theater, said he is looking forward to a day spent at the theater.

“I believe ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ are both highly anticipated movies for both fan bases and cultures, this is what movie theaters need right now,” Merrill said.

Overall, it appears Richmond residents would rather live in a Barbie world.