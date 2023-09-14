It’s been an amazing summer for young adult author Jenny Han, born in Chesterfield County.
The second season of her blockbuster series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” dropped on Amazon Prime Video in mid-July, the hashtag #thesummeriturnedpretty flooded social media with young fans swooning over the series’ stars, and her novels shot back to the top of The New York Times Best Sellers list.
Han is no stranger to taking her books to the screen. The author of 12 books for young adults has been busy bringing her novels to multiple streaming franchises for the past five years, including Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films, which she executive produced; “XO, Kitty,” a spinoff series also on Netflix; and “Summer,” which she created and is a co-showrunner for on Amazon Prime Video.
People are also reading…
“I knew that I would have more control as a creator if I did ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ as a TV show,” Han said from her home in New York. “TV as a medium is more of a writer’s medium, while film is more of director’s medium.”
Originally published in 2009,“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” the first book of a trilogy, hinges on a love triangle among a 16-year-old named Belly, short for Isabela, and two brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher, both vying for her affection.
For the show, Han made several changes to the storyline, from incorporating plot-based updates to introducing gay and bisexual characters.
“As the author and creator, I was excited to be able to reimagine ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ for 2020. I started writing that book in 2007. That was the most exciting and fulfilling part of doing a TV show. To take another swing at it,” Han said.
“The characters are still the same, but it’s thinking about who they would be in this moment. I think the world has expanded in many ways. It’s a different time than it was in the early 2000s,” she said.
The elder daughter of Korean immigrant parents, Han, now 43, grew up in Chesterfield and attended the Governor’s School for Government & International Studies in Richmond. Her dad worked at Philip Morris, her mom owned a small convenience store, and her aunt owned 88 Garden, a Korean restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike. She often returns home to visit her parents, who still live in the area.
Han grew up spending her free time hanging out at Barnes & Noble and going to the Byrd Theatre in Carytown with her friends. Although Han loved reading and writing fan fiction of herself and her friends, she didn’t seriously start writing until she took a creative writing class while in college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She moved to New York to earn an MFA at The New School and worked as a children's librarian before launching her career as a novelist.
Now she’s been called “a rock star” by the Los Angeles Times, for being one of the few authors who have made the transition from a bestselling novelist to a successful series creator.
Last June, the first season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" debuted at No. 1 on Amazon Prime. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series has sold over 7.4 million copies, and there are over 12.9 million copies of her books in print.
Han is also noted for introducing Asian American characters as the protagonists of her young adult novels.
According to an article in Time magazine, Han had been rejected by publishers before when she tried to sell a book with an Asian American protagonist.
But her novel “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before“ was told from the viewpoint of an Asian American and featured an Asian girl on the cover, which was a rare exception when it hit The New York Times Best Sellers list.
In “The Summer I Turned Pretty” books, Belly is white. But in the show, Han changes her character to be biracial Korean American. Han said she receives many messages from fans who appreciate seeing Asian American characters in her work.
“I get a lot of very lovely messages from fans who found the books because of the show,” Han said. “It’s always exciting to find new readers, and, with the show, to hopefully entertain and surprise the longtime readers.”
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” was recently greenlit for a third season by Amazon Prime Video. The new season will follow Han’s third and final novel in the franchise, “We’ll Always Have Summer,” where Belly must make a final decision between the two brothers.
But production on Season 3 will not begin until the strikes in Hollywood by writers and actors against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are resolved.
Han said she is currently enjoying a much-deserved break. “I’ve been very much working nonstop (for the past several years). Making a TV show is a year-round job,” she said. “Being in the writers room and preproduction and postproduction and then promoting it when it comes out, I haven’t been able to take time off. It’s a good time for me to think.”
