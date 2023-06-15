Almost two years after its first season premiered on Apple TV+, filmed-in-Richmond drama “Swagger” returns for its second season on the streaming service Friday. Time has passed on the show as well – for practical reasons and for storytelling purposes.

“My young actors, they keep growing,” says “Swagger” executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood. “They went from children to grown men and grown women, so it was more authentic to actually reflect that.”

The show’s second season also revolves around a new setting with basketball star Jace Carson (Isaiah R. Hill) and his teammates attending and playing basketball for Cedar Cove Prep, a predominantly white institution. Bythewood drew from his own life when crafting the new season’s story.

“My wife and I had our youngest son, who’s an athlete who’s going to be playing baseball at UCLA, (go) through his senior year of high school at an institution that’s reflective of the Cedar Cove environment that our characters go through,” he says.

The essential question of season two, per Bythewood: “Is democracy a journey or a destination? I really wanted to see our young cast just navigate their way through manhood, adulthood and figure it out.”

To create Cedar Cove, the production filmed at several locations, including Maymont, Huguenot High and John Marshall High. “I’m really horrified to hear about what happened at the (Huguenot) graduation,” Bythewood said in a follow-up interview earlier this month, referencing the fatal shooting that took place outside the Altria Theater after Huguenot High School’s commencement ceremony June 6.

“Swagger,” inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences, will have eight episodes in its second season, two fewer than the 10-episode first season.

New installments debut weekly on Fridays.

'Swagger' rents out Richmond doctor's home on James River Viewers watching TV don’t see all the work that goes into filming what might appear to be a simple scene, but Richmond’s Dr. Joe Niamtu and hi…

“Swagger” filmed its second season from July to November 2022. Additional locations used in filming include the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center, Church Hill, Union Hill, Gilpin Court, Ginter Park, Brookland Park, South Side, the Fan District, the Museum District, Rocketts Landing, Goochland County, Mechanicsville, Sandston and downtown Richmond.

Over the show’s two seasons of filming locally, cast members say they’ve discovered favorite places to dine and hang out. Bythewood called them into meetings at the now-shuttered Max’s on Broad. Hill celebrated his 20th birthday at Lillie Pearl in downtown Richmond. Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., who plays basketball coach Isaac “Ike” Edwards, prefers Jackie’s Restaurant on Laburnum Avenue.

“There’s some good people in there. Tell them, Shea sent you,” Jackson says to guffaws from his castmates. “Nothing’s gonna happen, but just tell them.”

Cast members largely made their temporary homes in Church Hill and the Fan during filming on Season Two, which also shot some scenes in California.

Although the pandemic continued during filming on the show’s second season, Bythewood says it felt less extreme than in Season One.

“We still had to be masked up, but if somebody hugged somebody, alarm bells didn’t go off,” he says. “There wasn’t that sense of panic.”

Season Two also didn’t have to contend with recasting a lead role deep into production — Jackson replaced Winston Duke, reportedly after Duke suffered an injury on set — and Bythewood says the cast of young “Swagger” actors grew in maturity.

“I was really blown away by the sense of vulnerability that they were able to bring to the process (this season),” he says. “It just really elevated the material.”

Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is new to the “Swagger” cast in Season Two, but he wasn’t new to Richmond. He performed stand-up in town, and he also filmed the pilot for a Travel Channel series, “Orlando Jones Takes on History,” in Richmond (it didn’t get picked up as a series).

“In Shockoe Bottom, you have a statue (devoted to) Henry “Box” Brown, so I put myself in a box and shipped myself from Richmond to Philadelphia, just like he did,” Jones recalls of Brown’s journey by steamboat, horse-drawn carriage and train. “It took him 27 hours, and if he had been detected, they would have killed him because he was a runaway slave.”

Jones, a veteran of both comedy (“Mad TV,” “Abbott Elementary”) and drama series (“Sleepy Hollow,” “American Gods”), plays Cedar Cove’s athletic director, Emory Lawson, who has high expectations for the school’s students and coaches. Bythewood expects many viewers will not like Lawson, but Jones defends his character.

“He’s right, absolutely right. He’s demanding excellence. He’s holding accountability,” Jones says. “We often see rules and regulations as wrong, and it’s not to say that things are being designed to take away your freedom, but there’s been a long tradition in this world of master and apprentice, and you become a master by apprenticing, and that requires work and commitment and time and obligation and persistence and intestinal fortitude. When you don’t have the will to move forward, you find a way. That is what master and apprenticeship is about, but if you don’t believe you ever have to apprentice, then how do you ever become a master?”

Jones says producers sent him what they’d written as Lawson’s diary entry to help Jones understand his character, whose office interior was filmed at Maymont.

“Reading about his family and his father, for me, set such a clear stage of who he was, what he was about and what was important, because I was reading his personal thoughts,” Jones says. “It was an interesting way to engage.”

Bythewood says while “Swagger” might be considered a basketball show, beneath the surface, the series explores the players’ experiences off the court by holding a mirror up to current events. Cedar Cove is challenged by a lack of diversity, and when there’s a push to challenge the curriculum and include more Black authors, it “becomes a threat to the way the system is in that school.”

A secret from Season One — Jace and his teammates beat up a coach who molested Jace’s friend Crystal (Quvenzhané Wallis) — comes to the surface, forcing Cedar Cove’s predominantly white, wealthy board to address it.

“They’re horrified, and it really becomes a challenge of, do they align with what these children are trying to express — even though it happened years ago, before they went to the school – or do they villainize them?” he says. “The way we try to explore it in the series is to do it in a way where no one is 100% right and no one is 100% wrong.”

Similarly, Ike and Emory do not see eye to eye.

“We hear Emory talk a lot about the Talented Tenth, W.E.B. Dubois’ idea that the top-tier African Americans will help pull the rest of the race up,” Bythewood says. “It’s a point of view Ike is totally against. It’s really interesting to see two intelligent men totally differ on what is a clear path to democracy in this school, within this education system and the upbringing of these young men and women.”

Just don’t refer to the show’s installments as “episodes.” Internally, the “Swagger” team calls them “mazes,” as in the second season premiere is Season Two, Maze One. (The show’s writers who slipped and used “episode” had to put $1 into a jar.)

“We don’t really think of ‘Swagger’ as an episodic film,” says series star Hill. “We really want to emphasize that life is not a straight line. Greatness is a journey. The maze is our theme throughout Seasons One and Two of our show, how life twists and turns like a maze.”

Whether those twists and turns will continue into a third season, no one is saying. But if this is the end of “Swagger,” it’s a natural breakpoint as the show is largely set in the players’ senior year of high school.

“We can always go forward,” Bythewood says. “There’s always more. It’s just where they are right now in their life and ideally just seeing where their journey continues to go.”

Season One of the drama was estimated to generate more than $50 million in direct spending in Virginia. Season Two is expected to generate over $60 million in direct spending, according to the Virginia Film Office.

PHOTOS: "Swagger" season one