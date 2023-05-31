Share this article paywall-free.
From staff reports
A Glen Allen resident will compete on Jeopardy! on Friday.
Jong Limb, a retired software developer, will be a contestant on an episode of the show that will air locally on WRIC-TV at 7:30 p.m.
From the archives: Cloverleaf Mall, 1972-2011
Cloverleaf Mall: Before the opening
Cloverleaf Mall: Opening day, 1972
Cloverleaf Mall: Busy first week
Cloverleaf Mall: Upscale Sears
Cloverleaf Mall: Twin cinema
Cloverleaf Mall: Piccadilly Cafeteria
Cloverleaf Mall in 1975
Cloverleaf Mall Community Room
Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Tubas, 1985
Cloverleaf Mall: 1987 renovation
Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Eve, 1990
Cloverleaf Mall: 1995 fire
Cloverleaf Mall: Frederick's of Hollywood
Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas, 1997
Cloverleaf Mall: 1998 renovation
Cloverleaf Mall: New police station, 1999
Cloverleaf Mall: Regal cinemas close, 2001
Cloverleaf Mall: Sears closes, 2003
Cloverleaf Mall: Empty food court, 2005
County buys Cloverleaf Mall, 2007
Cloverleaf Mall sold to county, 2007
Cloverleaf Mall: One last shop
Cloverleaf Mall: Closing in 2008
Cloverleaf Mall: Fenced off in 2010
Cloverleaf Mall: The walls come down, 2011
Goodbye Cloverleaf, 2011
Kroger rises from rubble of Cloverleaf, 2012