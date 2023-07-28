It might not be “The Bachelor,” but a Richmond couple are currently featured on the TV show “Love During Lockup.”

Britney and Kerok are one of six couples featured on the new season of the reality WeTV series. The show follows the journey of six civilians as they go through the early stages of their romance with a prisoner.

But Britney and Kerok’s love story has a twist.

Kerok is transgender and identifies as he/him. He and Britney met and fell in love while serving time at Fluvanna Women’s Correctional Center in Troy. Britney, 22, was incarcerated for armed robbery. Kerok, 25, was also in prison for robbery. On the show, even though Kerok was taking testosterone, he was still required to serve time in a female facility.

On the new season of “Love During Lockup,” Britney is newly out of prison after three years and awaiting Kerok’s release.

“He’s more man than any other man I ever met,” Britney said.

While Britney said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch that she has watched the show before, she has never seen anyone with a love story like hers and Kerok’s.

“I never saw someone have a story like mine and Kerok’s, where a couple met in prison and continued the relationship after one person was released,” she said.

Viewers tuning in to the show will recognize the Richmond skyline, including the city’s Main Street Station. Filming took place in early 2023 and shows chilly scenes of Richmond.

On the show, Britney attends beauty school, lives with Kerok’s family and wants to start IVF treatment. One of the main plot points is that the couple struggle with trust issues after experiencing infidelity in the past.

Britney said she currently lives on Richmond’s South Side. While she cannot reveal if she and Kerok stayed together, she said she appreciated the chance to share their story.

“Love During Lockup,” which premiered on July 21, airs on WeTV on Fridays at 9 p.m. The new season features eight hourlong episodes.

Top five weekend events: Over the James, HeART & Soul Fest and NASCAR Over the James HeART & Soul Fest NASCAR at Richmond Raceway Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival Fireworks at The Diamond