It doesn’t take much conversation with Virginia mother and daughter Tarsha Joyner and Kristy Gardner to understand why they’ve been recruited to appear on TV together more than once.

“Let me tell you something,” Gardner says, winding up to tell the story of how she started a bakery in Richmond after working at her mother’s bakery in Lynchburg. “So my mom, she put me in a chokehold and said I had to work for her.”

Feisty, funny and cheerfully combative, the pairing of Joyner and Gardner is a reality TV casting director’s dream. Surely that’s how they landed in the first episode of season two of Fox’s “Crime Scene Kitchen” airing 9 p.m. Monday.

On “Crime Scene Kitchen,” pairs of cooks are tasked with examining a kitchen to deduce what dessert had previously been prepared in it. Teams then re-create whatever they think was made on the premises. The team that comes closest to what actually was prepared in the Crime Scene Kitchen avoids elimination and the winner takes home $100,000.

Joyner says it looks easier watching it on TV than it was when she and her daughter were on set in Atlanta in April 2022.

“My takeaway is that I’m getting old and dementia is not far away,” Joyner teases as she and her daughter laugh. “It seems like when they go into that kitchen on television, they have all the time in the world. And you’re like, ‘Why didn’t you see that?’ But when you’re in the kitchen, it’s like no time passes by, and my brain has already dropped stuff (I saw) out of it, and I’m thinking, ‘Is this menopause? Am I just getting old?’”

“Yes, girl, you dusty,” Gardner of Glen Allen offers.

“You can’t really say nothing,” Joyner replies, “because you were supposed to have my back.”

“I had your back, but you got a lot of back to have,” Gardner adds as mother and daughter both laugh some more, their back-and-forth insults reminiscent of Waldorf and Statler on “The Muppet Show.”

Joyner and Gardner both had on-camera experience going into “Crime Scene Kitchen.”

Joyner applied to be on Food Network’s 2015 “Christmas Cookie Challenge” and won $10,000, which she appreciated, but it didn’t go far.

“People say, ‘Oh, is that how you started your business?’ And I think, boy are you stupid because it takes a lot more than $10,000 to start a business,” Joyner says. “I paid off my architect and took my husband to New York for our anniversary.”

After that show, Joyner was recruited to appear on “Dessert Games” in 2017 and the “Halloween Gingerbread Showdown” in 2019.

Joyner and Gardner appeared together in 2020’s “Project Bakeover.”

“You should watch it,” Joyner says of the bakery makeover show. “It will give you a feeling of what our attitudes are toward each other. She thinks she knows everything, and she really exhibited that on ‘Project Bakeover.’”

Joyner went to school to become a computer programmer and later a graphic designer.

“For one of my graphic design projects I had to brand a product from start to finish,” she recalls. “So I created this fake bakery. I learned how to bake so I could design packaging for baked goods. And then it just sparked this creativity for me that I really enjoy. So I kept it going.”

Joyner started selling baked goods at the Lynchburg farmers market in 2012 and opened her shop, Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats, on Commerce Street in downtown Lynchburg in 2016.

Gardner worked in her mom’s bakery before she moved from Lynchburg to Richmond about five years ago, initially to co-parent with her ex-husband.

Gardner started selling baked treats at a farmers market in Moseley and then opened her own storefront — Joy Jr. Treats in Tuckernuck Square — in October 2021 in advance of her appearance on a Food Network holiday baking show that year. (The storefront closed in August 2022, but Gardner still bakes.)

“Have you picked up on the name?” Gardner says, referencing the “Joy” in the name of both mother’s and daughter’s baking businesses.

“I wouldn’t allow her to call her business ‘Mrs. Joy’s’ because I wasn’t sure how she was gonna run her business,” Joyner says. “So I told her she could have the joy, but she couldn’t have my name.”

After watching episodes during season one, Joyner applied to be on “Crime Scene Kitchen” with Gardner.

“The concept is amazing, it’s different and it didn’t have to fit that, ‘OK, we have to have one Black person, one gay person and we’re good,’” Joyner says. “It was a great mix.”

“This show starts to click what my friends call ‘my FBI senses,’” Gardner says. “Everybody from school says I should have worked with the FBI. So let’s put baking with my real skills; that’s my jam.”

On set Gardner got a kick out of being recognized by one of the members of the “Crime Scene Kitchen” culinary team who had also worked on the Food Network holiday baking show on which she’d appeared.

Joel McHale (“Community”) hosts “Crime Scene Kitchen” alongside judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp.

I like Joel ... but “he cannot focus for five seconds on anything. I just wanted to yank his neck and say, ‘Get over there so we can hurry up and get outta these shoes.’ But he’s so sweet and so nice. And he really cares. Maybe he’s an actor, and he acted like he cared.”

“No, no, I can see that he really does care,” Gardner says.

“And he’s hilarious. No wonder they put him on every single show on Fox,” Joyner says, alluding to McHale’s recently renewed Fox comedy “Animal Control.”

“I don’t think the boy ever sleeps; that’s what’s wrong with him,” Joyner says.

“He’s hyped up on coffee all the time,” Gardner adds.

“And I’ve watched Yolanda Gampp since way back in the day,” Joyner says. “When I first got started, I would go look at her videos to see how she built cakes. Yolanda was the end-all, be-all of cake decorating. And Curtis Stone, I had no clue who he was.”

But Joyner appreciated his feedback.

“When I was in college over at the University of Lynchburg, I was an art student, and the professors would rake us over the coals for every little thing we turned in,” Joyner says. “It wasn’t because they hated us. It was because they wanted to make us better artists. It doesn’t do me any favors for you to sit there and tell me my work is amazing if it’s some straight garbage. I’m at the point in my life where I appreciate the criticism. When you can critique without being mean or ugly about it, I’ll take it any day of the week. I know that everything that I do is not perfect, so I appreciate the constructive criticism, and I think that Yolanda and Curtis do an excellent job of that.”

As for what’s next, don’t be surprised if you see Joyner and Gardner turn up on more food TV shows. Joyner even wants to pitch her own series.

“I have an idea I’m working on, and I’m trying to produce that myself,” she says.

“We’ll put it on the record: We need our own show,” Gardner adds.

“I don’t care about being on television,” Joyner says. “I just care about making money. And I know that this idea can make me money.”