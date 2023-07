Simone Cuccurullo, an anchor for Richmond NBC affiliate WWBT-TV, is moving west.

Cuccurullo announced on social media Friday that she is joining KTVK/KPHO-TV, the CBS station in Phoenix. Her last day in Richmond is Friday.

Thank you Central Virginia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vGECfeKCjd — Simone Cuccurullo (@SimoneNBC12) July 21, 2023

"The past three years in the River City have been absolutely incredible," Cuccurullo said on Twitter.

Cuccurullo anchors the 4, 5:30 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts She started in June 2020.