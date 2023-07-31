Richmond resident on new Discovery Channel show

A Richmond resident is one of the contestants on a new Discovery Channel reality competition show.

The show features nine strangers who went on board the raft known as the Acali II in Panama for 21 days to compete and survive. If the team members successfully complete missions on the show, they earn money toward a communal cash pot that will be divided among who makes it to the end.

Physical and intellectual challenges are designed to disrupt and divide the group. At the end of each episode, the Acali crew can choose to continue as a group or swap one of their own for a new participant.

The program is based on a 1973 social experiment done by anthropologist Santiago Genovés, which was the inspiration of the 2018 documentary "The Raft."

Capella was contacted on Instagram by a casting director about the show.

“I was like, ‘just another fake thing, whatever.’ I kind of brushed it off for a while, but they were kind of persistent, and I tried it thinking ‘there’s no way I’d ever get on TV, that’s never going to happen,’” Capella said. “Sure enough, it worked out, so here we are.”

Capella was “on pins and needles” until he got the “you’re going to Panama” call, he said.

“I was just so, so excited that I had been chosen for that opportunity,” Capella said. “It absolutely made my year.”

Capella had military parents, so he moved around coast to coast. He eventually went to Virginia Tech for engineering and math. Since the show, he has taken a trip to Paris and has been working with Cloud architecting and engineering.

His main priority now is bodybuilding, but he has always been avid with sports. Capella was a competitive powerlifter for five years and one of the very few trans men who were vying for state records against cisgender men. His biggest motivater in joining the show was wanting to represent his community.

“Once I was given that opportunity, I knew I had to take it because I knew that if I had seen someone like me on television as a kid, that would have meant the whole world to me,” Capella said.

The show was filmed about a year ago.

“Where we were was beautiful; it was just incredible. It was whale season; every morning we’d see whales,” Capella said. “Everything was just so beautiful there. I think that’s the thing I miss the most.”

At first, there was the hyper awareness of the cameras, but Capella eventually got used to it, he said. He devised strategies with his therapist to handle all that came with being on TV.

The people were the best part of the experience for him, Capella said. It was nine different-minded people living together and going through challenges together.

Capella organized a Richmond premiere watch party with his friend and comedian Mike Shea at Sticky Rice RVA on Sunday.

A finale watch party also is planned at New York Deli on Sept. 24. Capella will also choose another charity for suggested donations.

“I’ve been incredibly thankful to the Richmond community,” Capella said.