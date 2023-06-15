Viewers watching TV don’t see all the work that goes into filming what might appear to be a simple scene, but Richmond’s Dr. Joe Niamtu and his wife, April, saw firsthand the enormous effort it took to film just four scenes when they rented their home out to “Swagger” for a single day of filming last September.

Niamtu, a cosmetic facial surgeon, has rented out his home on the James River to two productions previously, but “Swagger” brought the biggest crew yet. The production team began setup work three days before the filming day and then spent two days after tearing down what had been set up.

A location manager thought the home and its setting along the river could be used as a location for some scenes.

“When (executive producer) Reggie [Rock Bythewood] came out and saw the house and he walked through it, what they originally wanted to use the house for, they changed it completely to a different scenario that worked better for him for the (show),” Niamtu says.

“It’s really great to have standing sets on the stages,” Bythewood says, noting “Swagger” had sets built on stages at the former Virginia ABC central office and warehouse on Hermitage Road near The Diamond. “But there’s also nothing like going out there. Sometimes you can smell it when it’s a real home, a real house.”

At one point, the plan was to film as many as eight scenes at the Niamtus’ home, including one at a firepit overlooking the James River. But the production shot only four scenes before running out of time; the riverside patio scene was one that got cut.

A contract forbids the Niamtus from saying what “Swagger” paid to rent their home. The production offered to put them up in a hotel, but they declined, opting to stay in another part of the house with their children.

“We’ve known people that had their house used for a movie and a lot of stuff got beat up and broken,” Niamtu says. “That was not the case here.”

He described the first-day arrival of at least 100 production crew members and multiple 18-wheeler trucks full of equipment as akin to “the Normandy landing.” The Niamtus’ furniture was taken out of the house, the production’s furniture was brought in.

“Everything revolves around lighting – their lighting and natural lighting,” Niamtu says.

“They had to put scaffolding up to black out some rooms, fade out some rooms,” April Niamtu says. “They put film on all the windows, took the scaffolding down so it didn’t show in the scenes. And then when the filming was over, they had to bring the scaffolding back and put it back up to take all the film down. It was just such an amazing orchestration.”

The Niamtus’ living room was used for a scene of an impromptu, intense school board meeting in the home of the Cedar Cove prep school chairwoman (Vinessa Shaw). April Niamtu got to be an extra, playing a school board member in that scene, which is featured briefly in the trailer for the new season.

The Niamtus’ dining room was used as a dining room in a family’s home where the parents of the basketball players come together to have a meeting of the minds.

“Out of 14 hours (of filming), they literally have minutes of usable footage when it comes down to it, which they said is pretty typical,” Niamtu says. “It was interesting just to watch how Hollywood works: They have stand-ins for the actors. So they’re filming a scene at our kitchen table, which is going to be a boardroom scene. The stand-ins all come and sit down, 10 to 12 people, and take their places. And they do the lighting and the miking and everything so the stars don’t have to do any of that.”

The Niamtus praised the production team for its kindness. Niamtu grabbed a photo of himself with Ice Cube and showed it to “Swagger” star O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ice Cube’s son.

“The actors were just so open and kind and respectful,” April Niamtu says. “The crew were just as nice and respectful. They did not leave a scratch on our wood floor, a scratch on our walls. They came in and then left our house as it was.”

PHOTOS: "Swagger" season one