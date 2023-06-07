Motivational speaker, therapist, social worker and now filmmaker Angela Harvey got the inspiration to produce her debut film "Black Rainbow Love" after watching a program and wondering, “Where are our stories?”

"Black Rainbow Love" is a documentary that features dozens of interviews with members of the Black LGBTQ+ community with the goal of unmuting their often overlooked stories, Harvey said.

A self-proclaimed “acronym Queen,” Harvey created "STORY" to represent what she hopes people will take away from the film. STORY means people will Seek an understanding, Taste what is presented as well as be Open to, Recognize and Yield to the stories presented.

Eric Hause, a long-time LGBTQ+ activist and president of OutWire 757, said he shared Harvey’s sentiment when deciding to found the inaugural Virginia Queer Film Festival. Focusing on films only by, for and about members of the LGBTQ+ communities, Hause said the film festival is the first of its kind in Virginia and will take place June 14-16 at Old Dominion University’s campus in Norfolk.

"Black Rainbow Love" is one of the 21 films by filmmakers from across the world that will be shown at the festival. Along with a wide variety of films, there will also be workshops and Q&A sessions with seasoned film professionals. The festival will culminate with an awards ceremony.

Hause, who is originally from North Carolina and currently lives in Norfolk, said he decided to launch the film festival after noticing other similar film festivals taking place across the country, but none in Virginia.

“The queer experience in the South is fairly unique … though I had supportive parents, there were still experiences I had outside of the house that were abusive and bullying, I’ve been called all the names and it’s isolating,” Hause said. “I wanted to open that conversation up for filmmakers to show their perspectives on the queer experience as well.”

One film that captures local voices is Maryland resident Marlon Wallace’s feature "Peer," which follows the story of a Black queer college student, Harold, who goes on a beach vacation where he falls in love with a lifeguard who helps him overcome his fear of the water. Actor Eli Johnson of Fredericksburg, Virginia plays Harold, who Wallace said is meant to represent a version of himself he has not seen on the silver screen before.

“Growing up, I always tried to search for stories that reflected myself and they were hard to find … I wanted to provide something that hopefully people in this area can maybe see themselves in,” Wallace said.

As a fellow member of the Black LBGTQ+ community, Johnson said he was particularly drawn to "Peer" because it was a rare opportunity to play a role where he could incorporate his personal experiences. He added that he is excited to be part of VAQFF.

“Having a local film festival, with things people can identify with like the universal feeling of overcoming fears or falling in love, regardless of whether or not they identify as queer is really important,” Johnson said.

Though Hause has never managed a film festival before, he said the planning process went very smoothly thanks to the VAQFF board of directors.

One of the members of the VAQFF board of directors is Priya Vashist, an assistant professor of film at ODU with extensive background in filmmaking and judging at film festivals. As someone who is passionate about queer storytelling, Vashist said she was enthusiastic to be part of the VAQFF.

Vashist said the VAQFF will help foster a stronger sense of community for members within the local and regional queer community.

“(LGBTQ+ community members) will have a place to go and watch films that represent them on screen,” Vashist said. “That’s really important and something that this festival will add to the queer experience in this part of Virginia and this part of the South.”

James Millner, director of VA Pride, agreed with Vashist and emphasized that the VAQFF is important, not only for allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community, but also for educating those who may not understand the queer community.

“It is vitally important to have this now to increase visibility of LGBTQ+ issues and challenges,” Millner said. “I hope this will help dispel some misconceptions for people not totally comfortable with the LGBTQ+ community.”

One ally whose film, "Parrot," is featured at VAQFF is Kyle Thompson. Inspired by real events, "Parrot" is about a drag queen who protects a child during an active shooter threat at a drag queen story hour, Thompson said.

This is Thompson’s first time creating an LGBTQ+ specific film, and Thompson said he learned how to be a better ally throughout the process of making the film.

“I’ve learned about the hate that goes along with the community and a lot of being an ally is just listening and trying to understand,” Thompson said. “The core of the film is just acceptance, we want people to have a better understanding of that acceptance and what it means to respect people’s differences.”

Hause emphasized that, along with being educated, he hopes people will have fun watching some of the light-hearted films.

One example is Justin Garascia’s short film "Trip Upstate!" which is comedic horror movie about a group of friends who come across an unexpected guest during their "psychedelic vacation," Garascia said. Garascia hopes his film will shine a light on the joyful and fun sides of the LGBTQ+ community while also opening viewers' minds about discovering sexuality and what it means to be queer, he said.

While Hause said he has received support from allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community, there has been discrimination online and there will be boosted security at the VAQFF.

Overall, Hause hopes people will enjoy themselves and come away from the festival with a deeper understanding and appreciation for the LGBTQ+ community.

