Legendary hip-hop group Arrested Development will headline Richmond's Jubilation in June event this Sunday.
This is the second year for the city's Juneteenth event which will be held at 3101 Wharf St. near Rocketts Landing on the James River on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jubilation in June will feature live music from Arrested Development, DJs, food trucks, vendors and a fireworks display over the river.
Formed in Atlanta in the late 1980s, Arrested Development is best known for its alternative Afrocentric hip-hop hits such as "Tennessee," "People Everyday Remix" and "Mr. Wendal."
Jubilation in June is free and open to the public. The event is hosted by Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.
