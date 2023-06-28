Ten-time Grammy-winner Chaka Khan is scheduled to headline the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival, which will return Aug. 12 and 13 at Maymont following a four-year hiatus, it was announced Wednesday.
"We couldn’t be more excited for the return of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival to the heart of our vibrant city," said Whitney White, director of account management for JMI, the producers of the festival. "This promises to be one of the absolute best jazz festivals on the East Coast. Music lovers will be treated to an incredible weekend of world-class performances, a celebration of the rich tapestry of jazz, and so much more.”
From center foreground, Elizabeth Rankin of Richmond, Kelsey Little of Reigh, NC, and Samantha John of Richmond, cheered as Brunswick performed at the Virginia is for Lovers Stage of Richmond Jazz and Music Festival at Maymont in Richmond on Saturday, August 10, 2019.