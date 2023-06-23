Ember Music Hall, a new music venue from the LX Group, is set to open in July at 309 E. Broad St.

The music hall will host a wide range of music and genres, featuring live bands, nationally renowned DJs, and singers. It will have a standing room capacity of 370, with an additional 72 VIP elevated seats available.

“Ember is our passion project,” Kunal Shah, managing partner at LX Group, said. “We always had a plan to build a live music venue in Richmond.”

“We began as talent buyers and promoters in D.C. from the late 90s to the early 2000s,” Shah said. They booked shows at the 9:30 Club and The Echostage in D.C., before moving to Richmond to launch Kabana.

Shah and Patel grew up in Richmond, with Shah graduating from Collegiate School and Patel graduating from Miles E. Godwin High School. They moved back to Richmond in 2013, when they felt the D.C. music scene was getting saturated.

“We decided to move our whole company down here,” Shah said. “We’ve been waiting for the perfect time, getting our feet on the ground here in Richmond, understanding the market. This was the perfect year to do it.”

They partnered with their long-time friend Aditya Mehta, from Kabana, to launch Ember.

Patel said the group was looking to find a space in the heart of downtown in the Arts District that stuck “the right balance between size and intimacy. After nearly two years of searching, we finally came across this space at 309 E. Broad St.”

Ember is located across the street from Mike Lindsey's ML Steak and a few blocks away from The National, another prominent music venue with a capacity for 1,500 in downtown Richmond.

The space will have a box office, green rooms, an A/V lighting room, elevated VIP seating, a standing room area, multiple bars, and a stage. The vibe is dark and industrial, with two rose-gold steel plated bars that can handle sound vibrations. Teal banquettes line the perimeter of the room for additional and VIP seating. Ember has invested in sound and lighting with the ability to host a high-end LED visual experience.

“We can also do a 360 experience. The new trend at a lot of concerts (is that) DJs play in the middle. The crowd has a more up-close experience with the artist,” Shah said.

“Electronic DJs are very particular about venues. If you don’t have certain visuals and tech specs, they won’t perform in your room,” Shah said.

Ember has invested in over 90 units of intelligent lighting and DMX lighting, plus 80 LED screens behind the stage, for electronic DJs and performers.

For frame of reference, The Broadberry has a capacity for 550, Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House is 300 and The Camel is 150.

Ember Music Hall is designed for a standing experience, with VIP banquettes also available. Standard American fare will be served, such as flatbreads and chicken fingers, plus mixed drinks, frozen drinks and VIP bottle service.

Ember is scheduled to open the week of July 17. Opening week lineup includes country, Southern rockers Texas Hill on July 19, Charlottesville rock and roll band The Barons on July 21, and Ookay, a California DJ, on July 22. Tickets for local performers will run $10-$25 and national touring artists are expected to cost $20-$40.

Ember expects to hire 30 to 40 staffers and is currently in the hiring process.

"We are extremely excited to return to our roots of organizing shows and owning our own live music venue," Patel said. “Ember has always been our dream project, driven by our unwavering passion for the live music scene.”

For more details, visit the Ember Music website at https://embermusichall.com.

