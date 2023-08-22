National recording artist Gregory Alan Isakov will perform a Groovin’ in the Garden concert at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Oct. 12.

This show is presented by Broadberry Entertainment Group and is a pilot concert to explore the possibility of a Groovin’ series return.

The Groovin’ in the Garden concert series began in 1999 and continued at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden through 2013. However, that series was managed by Haymaker Productions, which runs the Music at Maymont series and is currently working with other organizers on the first Iron Blossom Music Festival. Past Groovin' in the Garden concerts brought acts like Iron & Wine, Bruce Hornsby and Gillian Welch to Richmond.

“Groovin’ concerts were much-loved by our community,” said Brian Trader, president and CEO of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. “We’re excited to work with Broadberry Entertainment Group on this special concert and we feel Gregory Alan Isakov is a great fit for our venue.”

A horticulturist and musician, Isakov has released five indie rock and folk records, including one nominated for a Grammy award for Best Folk Album. The opening act will be indie band Lucius.

Tickets are $47.99 for lawn, $77.99 for gold circle, and will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at bit.ly/GroovinInTheGarden10-12. Physical tickets will also be on sale at Plan 9 Records.

Flowers After 5 is a another regular concert series held at Lewis Ginter in the area near the Bloemendaal House. Flowers After 5 concerts are more informal, featuring local acts and typically draw 500 to 1,000 visitors. Admission to Flowers After 5 is also included in regular garden admission. Groovin' in the Garden concerts typically drew 1,500 to 2,000 visitors.

The location of the Groovin' in the Garden concert will be the Cochrane Rose Garden at Lewis Ginter. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave.

