It might sound like a joke, but it's true.

Richmond's intergalactic band of shock rock metal gods invaded NPR's Tiny Desk concert series and performed a real-life Tiny Desk concert.

A few years ago, a parody news site ran a raunchy headline about GWAR, known for their grotesque antics, destroying the NPR's Tiny Desk series.

Tiny Desk's producer, Lars Gotrich, wrote, "My text messages suddenly blew up. Is this real? No, it's literally fake. Can this be real?'

Turns out, it can. And Gotrich is a fan of the heavy metal lords GWAR.

In early July, GWAR made the trip up to D.C. to tape the concert for Tiny Desk.

"We wandered around the NPR office and demanded to see Nina Totenberg, but she wasn’t there," lead singer Blothar the Beserker said by phone on Tuesday. "Most of the guys in the band listen to NPR."

The band launched into witty banter during the concert.

"We’re actually a little nervous, here at the home of Nina Totenberg and…," Blothar said at the beginning of the taping.

"Terry freaking Gross!" Balsac the Jaws of Death chimed in.

"Hey watch your mouth! Why are you calling people names?" Blothar said.

"She’s a Gross. She comes from a long line of Grosses," Balsac explained.

"You’re gross!" Blothar said.

"Your hygiene isn’t so great," Beefcake the Mighty observed.

"Terry Gross is a national treasure, so you shut your trap," Blothar spewed.

Then they launched into a raucous rendition of "Sex Cow" and three other GWAR songs during the 15 minute set.

The concert aired on Monday and can be viewed at www.npr.org.

After four decades of heavy metal music, crazy costumes, grostesque satire and even a local Richmond bar, GWAR is still going strong. GWAR is currently on a national tour, opening for heavy metal band Mudvayne.

"It's the first national tour where we've opened for a band. It’s a leap up for the band, with the size of venues we’re playing," Blothar said.

GWAR will also appear on Lamb of God's Headbangers Boat, a heavy metal cruise from Miami to the Bahamas, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, which is sold out.

