A weekend more than three years in the making that is set to feature world-class music and local ingenuity is fast approaching, as the crescendo building up to Iron Blossom Music Festival nears its long-awaited apex on Aug. 26 and 27.

Organizers for the festival told The Times-Dispatch via email that the concept for Iron Blossom originated roughly three years ago, then the pandemic put the project on hold and altered the original lineup.

But the elements that drew the festival to Richmond have remained constant. Iron Blossom is organized by Charlottesville’s Starr Hill Presents, Virginia Beach’s IMGoing and Richmond’s Haymaker Productions.

“Richmond has long been a great city for music with tons of artists burgeoning and touring through here,” organizers said.

“But we also have an amazing creator community of chefs, artisans, and makers of all kinds. The intention was always to blend the RVA ingenuity and deliver a true music and arts festival to the city.”

Originally set at Monroe Park on Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus, the festival was in June moved to Bon Secours Training Center at 2401 W. Leigh St., previously the home of the Washington Commanders training camp.

Organizers said that decision came down to the festival’s ability to accommodate extensive demand and provide attendees with the optimal experience.

"The Training Center provides a much larger viewable space for festival goers, as well as a larger footprint for the two stages and the other operational and fun elements of the festival," organizers said.

They expect crowds of more than 12,000 each day.

Organizers said they will release a layout of the festival grounds leading up to the weekend.

“We’re going to transform the training center into a great festival experience,” they said, adding that they hope the festival will be an annual event.

“We want Iron Blossom to be a true annual showcase of not only RVA but the entire creative community.”

Organizers described the lineup as “world class, vibrant and burgeoning,” with artists from diverse backgrounds across various genres in addition to equity among male and female performers.

“We wanted to build a culture for Iron Blossom that fosters inclusion, inspiration and creativity amongst the fans and artists,” they said.

Los Angeles-based indie rock band Lord Huron is co-headlining the Saturday-night lineup alongside fast-rising Vermont native Noah Kahan, a pop-folk singer and songwriter whose 2022 album “Stick Season” has proved to be a mainstream commercial breakthrough.

Irish folk, soul and blues singer and songwriter Hozier is set to headline Sunday’s lineup.

The full collection of artists includes about 20 performers in addition to the headliners, with plenty of regional appeal, such as North Carolina-based quartet Mipso and Richmond-based African American gospel group The Legendary Ingramettes.

Among the lineup’s fast-risers are Faye Webster, an American singer and songwriter from Atlanta, and country, rock and blues musician Elle King, a Los Angeles native.

Organizers said music on each day will kick off at 1 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Artists will be split between two stages with no overlap in performances, so attendees will never have to pick between sets.

Logistical information, such as bag policy and traffic flow, is available on the festival website. Reentry will not be allowed, parking will cost $10 for one day, $20 for two days and can be purchased in advance, and attendees are subject to a clear bag policy.

Organizers said several large free water stations will be available, as will a “more than ample supply of bathrooms.”

Local vendors, brewers and artisans will be prevalent around the festival grounds, as organizers said featuring Richmond’s vibrant creator community has always been a central initiative in their planning process.

The festival organizers last week issued a low-ticket alert. As of Aug. 9, general admission two-day passes for $199.50 were almost sold out, with only 11% of those tickets remaining.

Single-day general admission Saturday passes are sold out. Single-day general admission Sunday passes for $129.50 were still available as of Aug. 15, as well as VIP passes. Earlier lower-priced two-day passes have already sold out.

