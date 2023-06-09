Iron Blossom Music Festival, the new music festival that was scheduled for Monroe Park in August, has changed venues.

The new music festival, bringing Hozier, Lord Huron, Noah Kahan and a dozen other acts to town, will now be held at Bon Secours Training Center at 2401 W. Leigh St.

“When we saw the overwhelming response to our announcement, we felt that it would be in the best interests of the fans and the city to move the inaugural Iron Blossom Music Festival to a larger footprint provided by the Bon Secours Training Center,” the organizers said in a statement.

The two-day music festival is organized by a group of concert promoters, including Charlottesville's Starr Hill Presents, Virginia Beach's IMGoing and Richmond's Haymaker Productions.

The inaugural Iron Blossom Music Festivall is planned for Aug. 26-27.

The venue change was in the works before the shooting in Monroe Park this week, a spokesperson for the festival said.

Concerns about the music festival being held in Monroe Park were immediately voiced after the festival was announced. Parking, traffic, accessibility and the size of the festival – the promoters are expecting around 10,000 – were immediate concerns for many.

Interest level has been high in Iron Blossom. Lower price tickets at $149.50 have already sold out. Remaining tickets are now $179.50 for the two-day event.

The Bon Secours Training Center opened to the public in 2013 and was touted as a boon for the city, but the facility hasn’t hosted many big name events. Washington's entire training camp hasn't been held there since 2019. Rascall Flats performed at the facility in 2014. Keller Williams performed a pod-seating concert there in 2020.

The Training Center doesn’t have public bathrooms (port-a-potties have been provided in the past), there are no permanent concessions (food trucks are often brought in) and there is no permanent lighting for events.

News of the venue change was first reported by Axios Richmond.

“The city has been more than helpful in facilitating this move, and we look forward to seeing you for an amazing weekend of music and fun on Aug. 26-27,” organizers said.

Concerts coming to Richmond area: Violent Femmes, Ryan Adams Violent Femmes Ryan Adams Sarah Brightman Jason Isbell Patti Labelle Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me Ray LaMontagne Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional Dan + Shay Dashboard Confessional Get the LED Out Hozier NEEDTOBREATHE The Temptations Tank and the Bangas Mt. Joy Tedeschi Trucks Band All Time Low David Cross Future Islands Goth Babe Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival Ben Harper Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors