The Iron Blossom Music Festival headed to Richmond on Aug. 26 and 27 has released its lineup.

The festival has also put up a limited number of single-day tickets, priced at $109.50, for sale through Monday. For reference, two-day tickets currently cost $199.50.

Here is the Iron Blossom Music Festival lineup:

Saturday, Aug. 26:

Headliners: Lord Huron and Noah Kahan

Faye Webster

Rayland Baxter

Colony House

Devon Gilfillian

Celisse

Mipso

Trousdale

Josiah & The Bonnevilles

Briscoe

Sunday, Aug. 27

Headliner: Hozier

Elle King

Neal Francis

The Heavy Heavy

Nikki Lane

Son Little

Danielle Ponder

Amythyst Kiah

Matthew E. White

Angèlica Garcia

The Legendary Ingramettes

The Iron Blossom Music Festival, which was originally scheduled to take place in Monroe Park, will be held at the Bon Secours Training Center at 2401 W. Leigh St. due to "overwhelming response," according to organizers.

Concerns about the music festival being held in Monroe Park were immediately voiced, such as parking, traffic, accessibility and the size of the festival, with promoters expecting around 10,000 to turn out.

The two-day music festival is organized by Charlottesville’s Starr Hill Presents, Virginia Beach’s IMGoing and Richmond’s Haymaker Productions.