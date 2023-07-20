From staff reports
The Iron Blossom Music Festival headed to Richmond on Aug. 26 and 27 has released its lineup.
The festival has also put up a limited number of single-day tickets, priced at $109.50, for sale through Monday. For reference, two-day tickets currently cost $199.50.
Here is the Iron Blossom Music Festival lineup:
Lord Huron is a headliner on Aug. 26.
Saturday, Aug. 26:
Headliners: Lord Huron and Noah Kahan
Hozier
Sunday, Aug. 27
Matthew E. White is on the lineup for Aug. 27.
The Legendary Ingramettes
The Iron Blossom Music Festival, which was originally scheduled to take place in Monroe Park, will be held at the Bon Secours Training Center at 2401 W. Leigh St. due to "overwhelming response," according to organizers.
Concerns about the music festival being held in Monroe Park were immediately voiced, such as parking, traffic, accessibility and the size of the festival, with promoters expecting around 10,000 to turn out.
The two-day music festival is organized by Charlottesville’s
Starr Hill Presents, Virginia Beach’s IMGoing and Richmond’s Haymaker Productions.
Top five weekend events: Ember Music Hall opens, Legend's Anniversary Party & Greensky Bluegrass
Ember Music Hall
Friday and Saturday
Check out Richmond’s newest music venue when Ember Music Hall hosts The Barons, a Charlottesville rock ‘n’ roll band, and Ookay, a California DJ on his “You Got It” tour. Launched by the LX Group, which also owns Kabana and Nama, Ember Music Hall aims to bring a new live music experience to Richmond, specifically tailored to electronic music and DJs with 100 LED screens and a top-of-the-line sound system. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. 309 E. Broad St. Tickets range $14.39-$23.49. (804) 404-2327 or
embermusichall.com.
Legend Brewing Co.'s Anniversary Party
Saturday
Wish Richmond’s oldest craft brewery a happy birthday on its 29th anniversary with an all-day party featuring music from Suggesting Rhythm, food, games, prizes and, of course, beer. Noon-8 p.m. Legend Brewing Co. 321 W. 7th St. Free entry, pay as you go. (804) 232-3446 or
legendbrewing.com.
Greensky Bluegrass
Thursday
Fresh off a Camp Greensky Iceland three-night affair, the five members of Greensky Bluegrass are back and touring the states, making a pit stop at Music at Maymont. Known for electrifying live performances, Greensky Bluegrass is a local favorite. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; music at 7 p.m. 1710 Hampton St. $40 in advance; $55 day of show.
musicatmaymont.com.
'Honky Tonk Laundry'
Starts Friday
Shannon Gibson Brown, left, and Debra Wagoner will take you to Nashville with the musical “Honky Tonk Laundry,” when their country characters join forces to turn their laundromat into a honky-tonk and exact revenge on those who wronged them. Times vary. Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. $55. Through Aug. 27. (804) 282-2620 or
VirginiaRep.org.
'Something Rotten!'
Starts Friday
“Something Rotten!,” a musical comedy about two brothers trying to find theatrical success in 1595 with Shakespeare as a rival, will be performed for free at Dogwood Dell’s Festival of Arts. Friday-Sunday at 8 p.m. through July 30. 1300 Blanton Ave. (804) 646-3677 or
rva.gov/parks-recreation.
