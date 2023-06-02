As his career has developed, singer-songwriter Matt Butler has found himself on an unconventional path, playing many gigs in what might be considered unusual venues in front of what might be considered tough crowds.

Jails and prisons.

Though slightly intimidating at first — and occasionally even now — Butler has come to love it.

“For whatever reason, I feel much better and much more comfortable playing inside of jails for the incarcerated than I do playing in front of people in the outside world,” he said in a phone interview from his home in New York City.

It is a calling, he says, and an honor.

He will perform and lead workshops at the Chesterfield County Jail on Saturday, a place that helped inspire this side of his work and where he has played numerous times.

“I can’t tell you how many times he’s been here doing concerts,” said Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard. “Just an amazing individual. He really connected with our folks.”

On top of that, Leonard said, “I love his music. He is really good.”

Butler’s appearance in Chesterfield comes a day after the release of his debut album, “Reckless Son.”

Butler, 36, came to know about Chesterfield a few years ago while writing music for a documentary about teens struggling with substance abuse and drug addiction. As he was researching the subject, he came upon a video on social media of men singing as part of Chesterfield jail’s HARP program: Helping Addicts Recover Progressively.

“I remember thinking to myself ... maybe some of those guys would relate to some of the music I had written for the film,” Butler recalled. “Simultaneously I felt ... music meant something very, very important in that moment to them that went beyond just being entertaining. That was the reason I felt called to music, as well. I felt there was something about it that was a little more transcendent that just being entertainment.”

And he felt compelled to do something.

He asked around to see if he might be able to visit Chesterfield to perform. A more immediate connection was made to a jail in New York, so in 2016 the Albany County Jail was the first of what has become more than 150 concerts in jails and prisons across the country.

“But it was a video of Chesterfield that was the initial impetus and the thing that put it in my head,” said Butler, who first performed in Chesterfield in 2017.

Through his musical storytellling, Butler shares relatable messages of hope and understanding for those who have struggled with addiction, Leonard said.

“He inspires so many people,” he said.

This is not necessarily the direction Butler could have anticipated for his career when he was a self-described “punk rock dude” in his teens.

“That is 100% correct,” Butler said with a laugh, noting that he moved into more of a storytelling style in his 20s. “At the same time, though, one could argue what I do is incredibly rock ’n’ roll. It’s a very punk-rock quality to what I’ve been doing as far as going into some of the rougher places that one could play.”

His songwriting has evolved to reflect his own experiences — he acknowledges his own struggles with mental health — as well as those of the people he has met behind bars. The result are songs that speak to people who have wrestled with their own demons, particularly addiction, which affects so many in all walks of life, Butler said.

Butler performs in a variety of venues, but he's found a bond with audiences in jails and prisons that he has not always found in clubs and theaters.

“The reactions were very strong from the beginning, and that’s something that really took me by surprise and also made the experience, to some degree, really rewarding,” he said. “As an artist, I didn’t feel like I’d ever connected to anybody with my work the way I did when I was performing in prisons. There’s a lot of laughing and crying. I never thought that would be possible.”

Butler started out working his for-free jail and prison appearances around nearby paying gigs, but as his reach and popularity has increased, he’s created a nonprofit — Art That Serves — that is dedicated to bringing the arts to incarcerated populations. The nonprofit, still in its fledgling stages, helps cover his travel expenses, and he hopes to build it into something more sustainable as time goes on.

Butler hopes his jail and prison appearances serve as “a very small part of somebody’s healing process.

“That’s my little piece of contribution to what is a much larger and sophisticated problem,” he said.

Leonard said Butler’s mere presence means a lot to those who will be listening on Saturday, noting that Butler would be performing in New York just days before coming to Chesterfield.

“That sends such a message to them of hope, that people care,” Leonard said. “He could go anywhere he wants, but he’s taking his time to come inside a jail on a Saturday in June. He just serves to heighten their hope and personal recovery.”

