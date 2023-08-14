Farmville singer Oliver Anthony’s politically charged song “Rich Men North of Richmond” is going viral with 8.5 million views and write-ups on Billboard.com and RollingStone.com.

An acoustic performance of Anthony's blue-collar anthem was posted by user radiowv on YouTube on Aug. 11 and has already amassed over 8.5 million views as of this writing.

Billboard wrote, “The Virginia resident is resonating with music listeners, thanks to his song raging against greed and injustice.” The lyrics explore “the pain, frustration and angst of the working class into lines that rage against greedy rich men,” Billboard wrote.

Here is just a sampling of the opening lyrics from “Richmond Men North of Richmond”:

“I've been sellin' my soul, workin' all day/Overtime hours for bulls*** pay … It's a damn shame what the world's gotten to/For people like me and people like you/Wish I could just wake up and it not be true, But it is, oh, it is …These rich men north of Richmond/Lord knows they all just wanna have total control.”

“'Rich Men From North Richmond’ has also surged to No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart, outpacing the former chart leader, Jason Aldean’s controversial track ‘Try That in a Small Town,’” Billboard wrote.

The song is being embraced by right-wing social media figures, including John Rich, Joe Rogan and Matt Walsh. Barstool Sports and Breitbart have posted the song as well.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares posted to X, the platform formerly known Twitter, "What a great song and an unreal Virginia talent. Looking forward to following @AintGottaDollar’s career as it takes off!"

What a great song and an unreal Virginia talent. Looking forward to following @AintGottaDollar’s career as it takes off! https://t.co/fiecykZmLb — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) August 13, 2023

Ken Cuccinelli, former attorney general of Virginia, also posted Anthony's performance as a further endorsement for Ron DeSantis for president: "So, which candidate for Pres. captures this spirit best? A guy who worked many jobs to put himself thru college, then went from Harvard law to the military instead of Wall Street? Or a guy who started life with millions available from his dad, or one who stumbled into the Senate?"

So, which candidate for Pres. captures this spirit best? A guy who worked many jobs to put himself thru college, then went from Harvard law to the military instead of Wall Street? Or a guy who started life with millions available from his dad, or one who stumbled into the Senate? https://t.co/jpeRZqZ5qs — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) August 14, 2023

Hard-right U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on Friday, "This is the anthem of the forgotten Americans who truly support this nation and unfortunately the world with their hard-earned tax dollars and incredibly hard work."

The song also blasts welfare and fat people with the lyric: “Lord, we got folks in the street, ain't got nothin' to eat/And the obese milkin' welfare/Well, God, if you're 5-foot-3 and you're 300 pounds/Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds.”

Anthony has described himself on social media as a farmer living off the grid with his three dogs.

Over the weekend, he performed at a farmers market in North Carolina and drew a large crowd, including an impromptu performance from country musician Jamey Johnson.

“Ya'll filled 25 acres with cars for the first-ever gig,” Anthony posted to Facebook. “I am so proud to be a part of this moment in history. Thanks to everyone who stayed after for photos and to tell me your story. It means more than words can describe.”

Anthony said in another video that he started writing music in 2021 after a rough time period where he "wasted a lot of nights getting high and getting drunk."

He has posted over a dozen original songs that he shot and recorded on his cellphone such as “I’ve Got to Get Sober” and “Ain’t Gotta Dollar.” He said he worked in a factory and met many blue-collar people who weren't able to make ends meet, no matter how hard they worked.

"I wanna be a voice for them," he said.

Anthony issued his first tweet with the handle @AintGottaDollar on Aug. 10. He has amassed more than 311,000 followers in four days.

Billboard wrote that Rich, a country music singer-songwriter and conservative, has offered to produce Anthony’s album.

